Blac Chyna vs. The JennerDashians

Everyone’s buzzing over the messy Blac Chyna/JennerDashians trial that’s been full of twists, sharp left turns, plot twists, and shocking revelations including Chyna ‘jokingly’ pointing a gun at Rob and her admitting to not paying taxes since 2015 nor having a bank account–no, seriously.

The high-profile trial stems from Blac Chyna’s $100 million lawsuit against Kylie, sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian and mom Kris for over $100 million in future lost wages, alleging they defamed her and conspired to shut down her reality TV show, “Rob & Chyna” after a December 2016 incident where Rob Kardashian alleged Chyna pulled a gun on him.

In response, the family refuted those claims via their legal team, claiming they were just trying to protect their brother Rob Kardashian from an abusive relationship.

According to reports from Page Six, Chyna’s attorney Lynne Ciani claimed that Khloé, Kim, Kylie, and Kris not only conspired to cancel the reality show after its first season but also allegedly tried to cover it up.

Blac Chyna claims her and Rob were initially celebrating news of their show getting picked up for a second season but things quickly went left when Kardashian went through her phone and accused her of cheating on him.

According to the Kardashian-Jenners’ attorney Michael Rhodes, the argument became so heated that Kris’ boyfriend Corey Gamble had to physically break Rob and Chyna apart.

Ciani claims that the Kardashian family hatched their plan to sabotage Rob & Chyna after the explosive argument with Kris Jenner messaging E! Network and Bunim/Murray producers the following day, allegedly calling Chyna “stupid” and “really ghetto,” suggesting the network should “ditch the b***h.”

Chyna’s lawyer went on to claim that Kris, Kim, Kylie and Khloé emailed network executives multiple times to push the cancellation of Season 2, even suggesting Kylie agreed to film Life of Kylie to replace Rob & Chyna.

Rhodes insists his clients were not the masterminds behind the cancellation, claiming the network was still considering whether to renew the show in 2017 and paid Chyna a $100,000 “kill fee” plus an additional $300,000 while they tried to figure out if they could still salvage the show.

In the end, the Kardashian-Jenner family’s lawyers alleged that the network canceled the show because Rob and Chyna’s relationship simply grew too toxic.

