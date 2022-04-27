Bossip Video

More details are coming to the surface about NeNe Leakes’ explosive lawsuit against accusing Bravo, NBCUniversal, Andy Cohen, and The Real Housewives of Atlanta production companies True Entertainment and Truly Original and it’s getting even messier.

Earlier this week, the reality TV star sent the Internet into a tailspin when she slammed all three parties with a massive lawsuit citing racism and a “hostile working environment” onset of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and now, more allegations have emerged.

In court documents obtained by Radar Online, Leakes, 54, accused the aforementioned parties of “discrimination.” The star claimed that the Black housewives were treated “as second class and inferior to the white housewives and their shows.”

Leakes also alleged that she and her RHOA castmates were sent on “inferior trips to less prestigious, desirable locations.” The mother of two claimed that in one season, she and the cast were forced to travel from Atlanta to Florida in a “beat-up sprinter bus,” that caught “a flat tire on the way”—a huge difference compared to the” luxurious private jets” that the white housewives were allegedly given for their outings.

Leakes said she “raised concerns about this differential treatment in, among other times, January 2019,” but her complaints were “effectively ignored.”

NeNe Claims That #RHOA Cast Members Were Offered “Inferior” Hair, Glam & Makeup

Elsewhere in the suit, the Bravo TV alum slammed RHOA producers for allegedly creating shotty promo materials for the show, noting how their photoshoots and styling were “lower budget, old and outdated.”

Producers also skimped with hair and makeup, the star claimed, arguing that the glam “offered to the Black housewives, and their shows were less than and inferior to that offered to the white housewives, and their shows”, alleged NeNe in her shoot per Radar.

Coincidentally, Anthony Dominic, a popular blogger and RHOA insider, echoed a similar sentiment on April 26, albeit with a different tune. Several people are alleging that the new cast photo taken personally by photographer Erick Robinson is bolstering NeNe’s claims.

“I love that the ladies of #RHOA did their own, self-funded, promo photos/videos for their upcoming season. There’s more to come this week. These ladies continue to set the bar and bring the heat!” tweeted Dominic about the shoot.

Yikes!

The ladies DO look good though, right?

NeNe Leakes Accuses Bravo Of “Falsely Editing” Her 2019 Closet Kerfuffle With Porsha Williams

RadarOnline reports that the reality star’s suit also alleged that Bravo began plotting her exit from the show after she complained about the way her 2019 closet fight with fellow RHOA members Porsha Williams and Kandi Burruss was filmed.

If you need a refresher, in the episode, which aired on Mar. 3, 2019, Leakes flipped out on the two stars for going into her walk-in closet without her permission. The argument became physical, with the Leakes appearing to attack Williams, who was pregnant at the time, and the cameraman who moseyed his way to the closet to film the altercation, but according to the star’s suit, the argument was “blown out of proportion.”

“That day, Mrs. Leakes was within twenty-four (24) hours of learning that her husband was diagnosed with cancer. She was obviously distraught, concerned, and afraid. She wanted to not have to film that day. But, she had no choice,” the suit read.

“The cameraman was a large, strong man who knew Mrs. Leakes. He was not worried or scared of her. She then angrily told her fellow housewives to get out of her closet. Exchanges like this are commonplace on the show – indeed, far worse often happens,” it added. Leakes lawyer also wrote a letter stating that the bogus editing gave off a “false insinuation.”

Mind you, during the RHOA season 11 reunion Tanya Sam claimed that she and Marlo Hampton had to “pull NeNe off” of pregnant Porsha during the incident.

NeNe called the [now former] friend of the show a liar and she had an EPIC fallout with Porsha Williams over the alleged closet, Porsha shared an alleged text message from NeNe calling her a “lying a** big fat hungry bi**h!” just days after she gave birth.

“You know i never put my hands on you! Marlo Cythaia nor Kandi can EVER say that! you want an excuse for going in my closet without my permission so You can talk yo fake s**t on IG but remember my house is lit wit cameras!” read part of the text. “Just remember I’m the HBIC that YOU want to be! Bye bi**h,” NeNe allegedly wrote in another.

Hmmm…blown out of proportion or nah?

What do you think of NeNe Leakes’ latest allegation? Tell us in the comments!