Fans think that a certain “Married At First Sight” sight couple could be parting ways on Decision Day.

On Wednesday’s episode of #MAFS, viewers saw Jasmina and Michael spend their final hours together before deciding if they want to stay married or get divorced.

As previously reported the two have clashed over numerous things including “aggressive tones”, an alleged non-apology, and a lack of effective communication. The couple who’s “made a lot of progress” but haven’t been intimate, recently had a conversation about whether or not “chemistry can be built over time.”

This week, viewers saw Michael try to make a last-ditch effort to woo his wife who admitted that she “wasn’t having romantic feelings.”

Jasmina & Michael Discuss Their Marriage With Friends & Family

On Wednesday’s episode, Jasmina chatted with a friend and admitted that “feelings [for her husband] have still not come.”

“We’re not in the space I want us to be in to feel 100% confident going into Decision Day,” said Jasmina. “We definitely have had moments where I felt my connection get deeper but they weren’t moments where I looked at him that way,” Jasmina added when asked why they hadn’t been intimate.

Meanwhile, Michael chatted with his sisters about seemingly being friend-zoned by his wife…

“I didn’t come into this process looking for a friend, I want my wife to be my best friend but not JUST my best friend.”

and Jasmina admitted that Michael tries to be affectionate by holding her hand and kissing her on the cheek—but things still just aren’t there.

“If I’m not feeling anything come to Decision Day it would really be like a no,” admitted Jasmina.

Jasmina And Michael Take A Salsa Class

Later in the episode, Michael and Jasmina took salsa dance lessons, in hopes that the “romance would grow between them” so they can say “yes” on Decision Day.

“This is the Michael I want to see every day, this is the Michael I want to grow with,” said Jasmina about the romantic dance class.

They then had a conversation about their true feelings and both of them had hang-ups.

“I would say I have romantic feelings, there’s no question why we were matched—none,” said Michael. “I think maybe because of the way our relationship has been, the feelings aren’t as intense as I’d like them to be.”

“As far as romantic feelings, I honestly don’t feel that yet,” said Jasmina. “And I’m in a place where I love how we get along, I love how goofy we are, how silly we are but I’m in a place where I’m not sure if I’m looking at it as a friendship or more than that.”

Y I K E S!

With that, fans think it’s inevitable that the admittedly confused Jasmina will continue to keep her husband in the friend zone and decide to divorce him on Decision Day.

What do YOU think will happen between Michael and Jasmina on Decision Day?