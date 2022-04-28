Bossip Video

The search continues for 24-year-old Felicia Johnson, who has now been missing for 12 days and was last seen at Houston’s Cover Girls Night Club where she was reportedly looking for work. Not much progress has been made in the effort to find Johnson since she went missing on April 15 after she reportedly called an Uber after leaving the club, and was offered a ride by an unidentified man after the rideshare took too long to arrive. But, according to KHOU 11, the FBI is now assisting Houston police in tracking her down.

Meanwhile, Johnson’s father, Kevin Johnson, has been relentless in leading the charge to find her daughter and bring her home.

“I’m the face of her and I’m her representative in her fight to come home,” Kevin said earlier this week. “And nobody’s going to fight this fight more than me, harder than me and longer than me.”

Kevin said he made the trip to Houston from his home in San Diego as soon as he heard his daughter was missing. He also said Felicia came to Houston on April 13 to celebrate her birthday and earn some extra money, but he thinks she “fell into something that she couldn’t get out of.”

As we previously reported, local community activist Quanell X, the leader of the New Black Panther Nation in Houston, which he said is aiding in the search for Felicia, called out the HPD during a press conference “because it seems like when young Black females go missing in the city…it’s not a priority.” And while that’s understandable—since law enforcement often drags its feet when it comes to searching for missing Black women and girls—Kevin said of HPD efforts to find his daughter, “I feel like they are doing their job.”

He’s also hopeful that the 5K reward offered by Crime Stoppers for information on Felicia will aid in her self return, and he’s urging the public to get involved and stay vigilant.

“Reach out, go in your heart,” he said. “Just say something, call with something, give us something.”

It’s going to take more than our collective thoughts and prayers to bring Felicia Johnson home safely.

If you know something, say something. If not, we can still say her name. We can flood social media to raise awareness and make this more than just a local news story.

If we don’t fight to protect Black women, who will?