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Dwyane Wade's Son Zaire Wade Arrested For Domestic Violence

Dwyane Wade’s Eldest Child Zaire Wade Arrested On Felony Domestic Violence Charges

Published on June 27, 2026
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A shocking legal situation has unfolded in Southern California involving one of basketball’s most recognizable families. According to many reports, former basketball player Zaire Wade was arrested following a disturbing early morning incident at a residence in Burbank, California. The 24-year-old son of NBA Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade now faces multiple severe felony-related allegations after authorities responded to an emergency call at the property.

Two images of Black men in formal attire. The man on the left has dreadlocks and a diamond necklace, while the man on the right wears a black suit and tie.
Source: Alexander Tamargo/ Emma McIntyre/Oscars

According to NBC Los Angeles, the situation began to unfold at approximately 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 21, when neighbors dialed 911 after hearing a woman screaming from inside the home. When officers from the Burbank Police Department arrived on the scene, they discovered Zaire and an unidentified female. According to official police accounts, the woman was found with visible lacerations across both her face and her body.

While emergency medical personnel rushed to the residence to evaluate the victim’s injuries, she was ultimately not transported to a local hospital. However, the scene grew increasingly serious as investigators combed through the home. Following a brief search after Zaire was arrested, police uncovered and confiscated a handgun from inside the residence.

Daily arrest logs from the Burbank Police Department initially indicated that the athlete was booked on suspicion of “domestic violence, criminal threats, false imprisonment, and attempted murder.” After further evaluation of the evidence, the department ultimately confirmed to media outlets that the case is moving forward under three specific counts: felony domestic violence, making criminal threats, and false imprisonment.

Zaire Wade Was Arrested And Served An Emergency Protective Order

Because of the volatile nature of the incident, authorities immediately secured an Emergency Protective Order (EPO). The temporary restraining order is designed to offer immediate legal protection to the victim while detectives prepare their case. Following his booking process, the basketball player managed to secure his release later that same afternoon after posting a $50,000 bond. At this time, no formal plea has been entered by the defense team.

The legal battle is only just beginning for Wade’s son. The Burbank Police Department has stated that detectives are currently finalizing the investigative file and will formally present the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office for official filing considerations. Media outlets have reached out to representatives for Dwyane Wade and his family for comment regarding the situation, but the camp has remained completely silent so far.

The legal crisis marks a jarring chapter for a young athlete who has spent years trying to step out of his legendary father’s shadow. As the eldest child of Dwyane and his ex-wife, Siohvaughn Funches, Zaire grew up under a heavy public spotlight, occasionally appearing alongside his sister, Zaya, and his stepmother, actress Gabrielle Union.

After graduating from the elite Sierra Canyon High School in Los Angeles in 2020, he chose to entirely bypass a traditional college basketball route to pursue a professional career. He initially landed a roster spot in the NBA G League, playing for the Salt Lake City Stars from 2021 to 2022. From there, his athletic journey took him overseas, where he competed for the Cape Town Tigers in South Africa in 2023, before signing a contract with the Macau Black Bears of the Asian Tournament in 2024.

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