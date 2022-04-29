Bossip Video

An ATL rapper and her best friend have a new unfiltered podcast sponsored by Luc Belaire and BOSSIP’s giving you an exclusive first look.

LightSkinKeisha and Sir Julien of Viral Management Group have started a podcast titled “Chile Unfiltered.”

The duo’s announcing that they’ve already filmed a season of 12 episodes thus far which features special guests including Dess Dior, Alexis Skyy, Erica Banks, Tay Money, Pretty Vee, Stacia Mac, and more.

The “high product” podcast will be rolled out exclusively on YouTube and all podcast streaming platforms early this Summer.

“Chile Unfiltered” Exclusive Clip

In an exclusive clip, we see Julien and Keisha dishing on a recent disagreement they had about their “Finsta” accounts.

Both Big Bank Keisha and Julien apparently have “Finstas” or fake Instagram accounts that only certain people are privy to, and on Julien’s account the publicist likes to get a little wild.

“Titties out, a** out,” admitted Julien about his secret account.

Knowing that, Keisha said she told her BFF to “be careful” and that advice spiraled into a dramatic moment where they stopped talking for two days.

After Julien asked the rapper who was “being a fake a** b***” and gossiping about his account, he accused Keisha of “gatekeeping information” by not immediately responding.

“He was being so extra!” said Keisha.

You won’t believe the real reason why Keisha didn’t immediately answer. Here’s a hint; it has to do with her fiancé Coca Vango.

Watch below.

