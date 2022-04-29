Bossip Video

Michigan Police Give Patrick Lyoya Investigation To Kent County Prosecutor

As far as we’re concerned, Patrick Lyoya was murdered just like George Floyd was. In this case, instead of a knee in his neck for 9 minutes, Lyoya was kneeled upon and shot in the back of the head by police officer Christopher Schurr.

After weeks of protests and growing public concern, the Michigan State Police have now turned in their investigation to Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker. According to MLive, Becker will review the case and decide whether or no Schurr needs to be held criminally responsible for taking Lyoya’s life, needlessly in our opinion.

“I will begin to review the materials they have gathered at this time; but I cannot, and will not, make a final decision until they submit all the necessary information,” Becker said.

Beck is still waiting on the official forensic report and some information from the Taser manufacturer that will be considered when making his decision.

Newly sworn in Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom says he is reviewing department policy and cites this case as one of the reasons that GRPD should implement change.

“Topics such as ensuring the sanctity of life is the top priority of the Grand Rapids Police Department, ensuring only the minimum amount of force necessary is used for law enforcement purposes by our officers and that traffic enforcement is public safety focused are early issues I anticipate focusing on,” Winstrom told city leaders on Tuesday.

