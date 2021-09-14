Bossip Video

After skipping a year due to the pandemic, Anna Wintour’s celebrity fashion Olympics returned to the Metropolitan Museum of Art and after careful consideration, we’ve found the style standouts.

Monday’s Met Gala hosted by celeb co-chairs, Billie Eilish…

Timothee Chalamet…

Amanda Gorman…

and Naomi Osaka…

carried a theme of “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” and some stars hit the nail on the head by channeling traditional U.S. themes.

Keke Palmer who hosted Vogue’s red carpet channeled old Hollywood glam in Sergio Hudson…

Ciara highlighted American sports by rocking her hubby Russell Wilson’s Super Bowl ring and his jersey number incorporated into a Dundas gown.

She also posed with Mary J. Blige who rocked a Dundas gown as well.

Here’s another look at Naomi Osaka’s look.

The co-chair donned a custom, colorful Louis Vuitton gown that celebrates her multicultural American, Haitian, and Japanese heritage. Her intricate hair was styled by famed hairstylist Marty Harper.

Birthday baddie Taraji P. Henson continued her 51st birthday celebrating while wearing Moschino by Jeremy Scott.

The actress was channeling Diana Ross and documented her journey to the Met with The Cut.

Lil Nas X pulled a Lady Gaga and had three wardrobe changes. The “Montero” rapper first donned a gold cape before switching into gold armor and lastly a Versace bodysuit.

Hate it or love it?

Arguably the best dressed of the evening, iconic supermodel Iman donned a custom Harris Reed strapless bodice and palazzo pants with an intricate overskirt.

The designer was Iman’s date for the evening.

“I give you my biggest dream come true to date,” said the designer about Iman wearing the standout look. “It is my greatest honour and privilege to attend the Met Gala with a woman I have idolised my entire life, a woman who has broken down every barrier out there, a woman who is truly fashion and music royalty, the one and only Iman!”

Megan Thee Stallion attended her first Met while wearing Coach. She told E! News that she wanted to nail an Old Hollywood glam look.

“We literally just got here, like 4 o’clock in the morning,” Megan exclusively told E! News about her Met Gala journey so far. “I just got back from London, from performing. And I just really wanted to give old Hollywood glam, and I feel like that’s what we’re doing.”

Did she do it?

The Kardashians were on hand, Kendall Jenner donned Givenchy and a kompletely kovered Kim wore Balenciaga.

You like?

Erykah Badu had a friendly “mother”/son date night with Lil Uzi in Thom Browne.

Interesting.

And stunning songbird sisters Chloe and Halle ate up the carpet in Rodarte.

Rihanna stole the show last night by bringing out a new accessory; her boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

Rih wore a Balenciaga overcoat and hat while Rocky’s bundled-up look was via ERL.

Are you feeling Rih’s Met Gala getup?

Other style standouts include an Iris Van Herpen rocking Gabrielle Union…

body-baring Teyana Taylor…

Sha’Carri Richardson who channeled the theme with her bondage-style look and nails…

a Michael Kors rocking Regina King…

a Dundas rocking Megan Fox…

an Area Couture clad Simone Biles…

a denim-clad Lupita Nyong’o…

Natalia Bryant who was handpicked by Anna Wintour to wear an exclusive exhibit dress…

Normani in Valentino…

and Saweetie who turned heads in scintillating Christian Cowan.

It was also date night for celeb couples Serena and Alexis Ohanian, Chance The Rapper and Kirsten Corley, Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble, and Ayesha and Steph Curry.

What do YOU think about these Met Gala get-ups?

Hey Jackie Aina, Addison Rae, and Tracee Ellis Ross!

Hey J. Lo!

See more 2021 Met Gala looks below.