After skipping a year due to the pandemic, Anna Wintour’s celebrity fashion Olympics returned to the Metropolitan Museum of Art and after careful consideration, we’ve found the style standouts.

Met Gala

Source: Mike Coppola / Getty

Monday’s Met Gala hosted by celeb co-chairs, Billie Eilish…

Timothee Chalamet…

Amanda Gorman

and Naomi Osaka

carried a theme of “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” and some stars hit the nail on the head by channeling traditional U.S. themes.

 

 

Keke Palmer who hosted Vogue’s red carpet channeled old Hollywood glam in Sergio Hudson…

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

Ciara highlighted American sports by rocking her hubby Russell Wilson’s Super Bowl ring and his jersey number incorporated into a Dundas gown.

Erykah Badu x Lil Uzi

Source: Taylor Hill/WireImage / Getty

She also posed with Mary J. Blige who rocked a Dundas gown as well.

Ciara And Mary J. Blige

Source: Arturo Holmes/MG21 / Getty

Mary J. Blige

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue / Getty

Here’s another look at Naomi Osaka’s look.

The co-chair donned a custom, colorful Louis Vuitton gown that celebrates her multicultural American, Haitian, and Japanese heritage. Her intricate hair was styled by famed hairstylist Marty Harper.

Met Gala

Source: ANGELA WEISS/AFP / Getty

Birthday baddie Taraji P. Henson continued her 51st birthday celebrating while wearing Moschino by Jeremy Scott.

Taraji P. Henson

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue / Getty

The actress was channeling Diana Ross and documented her journey to the Met with The Cut.

Lil Nas X pulled a Lady Gaga and had three wardrobe changes. The “Montero” rapper first donned a gold cape before switching into gold armor and lastly a Versace bodysuit.

Lil Nas X

Source: Jackie Brown / Splash News

Erykah Badu x Lil Uzi

Source: Taylor Hill/WireImage / Getty

Met Gala

Source: ANGELA WEISS/AFP / Getty

Hate it or love it?

Arguably the best dressed of the evening, iconic supermodel Iman donned a custom Harris Reed strapless bodice and palazzo pants with an intricate overskirt.

Iman

Source: John Shearer/WireImage / Getty

The designer was Iman’s date for the evening.

Harris Reed

Source: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic / Getty

“I give you my biggest dream come true to date,” said the designer about Iman wearing the standout look. “It is my greatest honour and privilege to attend the Met Gala with a woman I have idolised my entire life, a woman who has broken down every barrier out there, a woman who is truly fashion and music royalty, the one and only Iman!”

Iman

Source: Arturo Holmes/MG21 / Getty

Megan Thee Stallion attended her first Met while wearing Coach. She told E! News that she wanted to nail an Old Hollywood glam look.

Megan Thee Stallion

Source: Arturo Holmes/MG21 / Getty

“We literally just got here, like 4 o’clock in the morning,” Megan exclusively told E! News about her Met Gala journey so far. “I just got back from London, from performing. And I just really wanted to give old Hollywood glam, and I feel like that’s what we’re doing.”

Megan Thee Stallion

Source: John Shearer/WireImage / Getty

Did she do it?

The Kardashians were on hand, Kendall Jenner donned Givenchy and a kompletely kovered Kim wore Balenciaga.

2021 Met Gala

Source: Ron Adar/M10s / SplashNews.com / Splash News

2021 Met Gala

Source: Ron Adar/M10s / SplashNews.com / Splash News

2021 Met Gala

Source: Ron Adar/M10s / SplashNews.com / Splash News

2021 Met Gala

Source: Ron Adar/M10s / SplashNews.com / Splash News

You like?

 

Erykah Badu had a friendly “mother”/son date night with Lil Uzi in Thom Browne.

 

Erykah Badu x Lil Uzi

Source: Taylor Hill/WireImage / Getty

Erykah Badu x Lil Uzi

Source: Taylor Hill/WireImage / Getty

Interesting.

And stunning songbird sisters Chloe and Halle ate up the carpet in Rodarte.

 

Chloe x Halle

Source: Taylor Hill/WireImage / Getty

 

Rihanna stole the show last night by bringing out a new accessory; her boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

Rihanna x ASAP

Source: Jamie McCarthy/MG21/Getty Images for Met Museum/Vogue / Getty

Rih wore a Balenciaga overcoat and hat while Rocky’s bundled-up look was via ERL.

Rihanna x ASAP

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue / Getty

Are you feeling Rih’s Met Gala getup?

Rihanna

Source: ANGELA WEISS/AFP / Getty

Other style standouts include an Iris Van Herpen rocking Gabrielle Union…

Met Gala

Source: Arturo Holmes/MG21 / Getty

Gabrielle Union

Source: Taylor Hill/WireImage / Getty

body-baring Teyana Taylor…

Teyana Taylor

Source: Taylor Hill/WireImage / Getty

Sha’Carri Richardson who channeled the theme with her bondage-style look and nails…

Sha'Carri Richardson

Source: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for the Met Museum/Vogue / Getty

Sha'Carri Richardson

Source: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for the Met Museum/Vogue / Getty

a Michael Kors rocking Regina King…

Regina Hall

Source: ANGELA WEISS/AFP / Getty

a Dundas rocking Megan Fox…

Megan Fox

Source: Ron Adar/M10s / SplashNews.com / Splash News

Megan Fox

Source: Ron Adar/M10s / SplashNews.com / Splash News

an Area Couture clad Simone Biles…

Simone Biles

Source: Arturo Holmes/MG21 / Getty

a denim-clad Lupita Nyong’o…

Erykah Badu x Lil Uzi

Source: Taylor Hill/WireImage / Getty

Natalia Bryant who was handpicked by Anna Wintour to wear an exclusive exhibit dress…

Met Gala

Source: Taylor Hill/WireImage / Getty

Normani in Valentino…

Normani

Source: Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images For The Met Museum/Vogue / Getty

 

and Saweetie who turned heads in scintillating Christian Cowan.

Saweetie

Source: Arturo Holmes/MG21 / Getty

Met Gala

Source: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for the Met Museum/Vogue / Getty

It was also date night for celeb couples Serena and Alexis Ohanian, Chance The Rapper and Kirsten Corley, Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble, and Ayesha and Steph Curry.

Erykah Badu x Lil Uzi

Source: Taylor Hill/WireImage / Getty

Chance The Rapper

Source: Cindy Ord/MG21/Getty Images / Getty

Erykah Badu x Lil Uzi

Source: Taylor Hill/WireImage / Getty

Erykah Badu x Lil Uzi

Source: Taylor Hill/WireImage / Getty

What do YOU think about these Met Gala get-ups?

Kid Cudi

Source: Taylor Hill/WireImage / Getty

Tessa Thompson and Zoë Kravitz

Source: Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images For The Met Museum/Vogue / Getty

Hey Jackie Aina, Addison Rae, and Tracee Ellis Ross!

Jackie Aina, Adison Rae, Tracee Ellis Ross

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue / Getty

 

Hey J. Lo!

J. Lo

Source: Ron Adar/M10s / SplashNews.com / Splash News

J. Lo

Source: Ron Adar/M10s / SplashNews.com / Splash News

See more 2021 Met Gala looks below.

