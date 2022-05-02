‘VH1 Couples Retreat’ Exclusive: Here’s A First Look At The Flirty, Feisty And Fiery Season Debuting May 16!

‘VH1 Couples Retreat’ is ready to make its return and spice up your Monday nights!

We’re so excited to reveal that VH1 is bringing back a new season of ‘Couples Retreat’ on May 16th. This season is hosted by Michael Blackson (Coming 2 America) and his fiancée Rada, and the cast also includes Ronnie DeVoe (New Edition) and Shamari DeVoe (Blaque), Claudia Jordan and her boyfriend KJ, high school sweethearts Nick Young and Keonna, Styles P (The Lox) and his wife Adjua, and comedienne Jess Hilarious and her boyfriend Daniel. The couples will be joined by relationship gurus and experts, including esteemed Life Coach AJ Johnson and NBA champion John Salley.

VH1 Couples Retreat takes a deep dive into the real conversations and candid, intimate moments that these very public couples have never revealed. During a week-long vacation, cast members will take part in an honest and uncensored conversation on how celebrity couples showcase the challenges and triumphs of their relationships. The series will also discuss various social issues including mental health, overcoming infidelity, navigating grief and loss, spirituality, having children and more.

Check out the first look below:

Play

Wow that was wild. There were so many jaw droppers. We know Michael Blackson can’t be serious about getting one sidechick every month. And how about Claudia’s boyfriend saying he’s not sexually attracted to her?! We definitely didn’t expect the AJ to come so hard at Adjua about Styles’ infidelity. Was that an admission of emotional cheating from Shamari? Keonna definitely has been through it with Swaggy P. Do you think he’ll finally get it right or lose her for good? What do y’all think about Jess and Claudia’s boyfriends? Do y’all think some of these celebrity women definitely need to ego check the civilians they brought along?

Catch-up on the first season of VH1’s Couples Retreat on the official series page, and the VH1 App.