Bossip Video
1 of 11

Poor Blac Chyna

After two weeks of sometimes shocking testimony, Blac Chyna lost her $100 defamation lawsuit against the JennerDashians in a not-very-shocking conclusion to one of the messiest celebrity trials of the year (so far).

The mother of Rob Kardashian‘s 5-year-old daughter, Dream, sued Kylie, sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian and mom Kris for future lost wages, alleging they defamed her and conspired to shut down her reality TV show, “Rob & Chyna” after a December 2016 incident where Rob Kardashian alleged Chyna pulled a gun on him.

In an interview with Variety just hours after the decision, Kris Jenner, 66, expressed her satisfaction with the court ruling.

“I’m just happy it’s over,” Jenner told Variety on the Met Gala carpet, adding that she prayed to cope with the stress of the case.

“I live in my faith,” she said. “And just hope that that’s enough, and yeah. I’m glad it’s over, and I’m glad it’s over for the girls.”

According to reports from Page Six, Chyna’s attorney Lynne Ciani claimed that Khloé, Kim, Kylie, and Kris not only conspired to cancel the reality show after its first season but also allegedly tried to cover it up.

She went on to detail how the Kardashian family hatched their plan to sabotage Rob & Chyna after the couple’s explosive argument with Kris Jenner messaging E! Network and Bunim/Murray producers the following day, allegedly calling Chyna “stupid” and “really ghetto,” suggesting the network should “ditch the b***h.”

However, the Kardashian-Jenners’ attorney Michael Rhodes insisted his clients were not the masterminds behind the cancellation, claiming the network was still considering whether to renew the show in 2017 and paid Chyna a $100,000 “kill fee” plus an additional $300,000 while they tried to figure out if they could still salvage the show.

In the end, the Kardashian-Jenner family’s lawyers alleged that the network canceled the show because Rob and Chyna’s relationship simply grew too toxic.

Refusing to accept reality, Blac Chyna’s mother Tokyo Toni launched a GoFundMe to raise money for Blac Chyna’s appeal of the verdict.

Do you think Blac Chyna has a chance to win her appeal (if she raises the money)? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over her court defeat on the flip.

“I applaud you for your tenacity over the years, @BLACCHYNA

But you just gon’ have to get a job, baby” – poor Blac Chyna

“Hey #BlacChyna aka Angela White – if you want money, it’s time to…” – ahhhh

“Blac Chyna needs to face reality and apply to Target as a cashier. Start with weekends and work up to full-time. They even have education benefits!” – pettyyy

“They look at mess , y’all should’ve lost the case against Blac Chyna” – yiiiikes

“@BLACCHYNA been too quite 👀 someone pay her internet bill #BlacChyna” – now, see…

“Not Blac Chyna having a gofundme because she lost her case” – times are hard

Continue Slideshow

“Y’all really thought blac chyna was going to win against the kardashians??” – it would’ve been hilarious to see

“The thought of Blac Chyna with a resume on indeed has me crying” – mannnn

“I really don’t know why anyone thought that #BlacChyna even had a chance in her case against the #Kardashians. She was the defense’s best witness against herself” – welppp

PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
1234567891011
Categories: Arts & Entertainment
POPULAR STORIES

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.