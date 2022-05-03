Poor Blac Chyna

I applaud you for your tenacity over the years, @BLACCHYNA. But you just gon’ have to get a job, baby. pic.twitter.com/MWmzURqwWt — et, naw! 🥴 (@TheGreatIsNate) May 3, 2022

After two weeks of sometimes shocking testimony, Blac Chyna lost her $100 defamation lawsuit against the JennerDashians in a not-very-shocking conclusion to one of the messiest celebrity trials of the year (so far).

Blac Chyna & Tokyo Toni spotted after court yesterday pic.twitter.com/rW97lXygcK — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) April 19, 2022

The mother of Rob Kardashian‘s 5-year-old daughter, Dream, sued Kylie, sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian and mom Kris for future lost wages, alleging they defamed her and conspired to shut down her reality TV show, “Rob & Chyna” after a December 2016 incident where Rob Kardashian alleged Chyna pulled a gun on him.

In an interview with Variety just hours after the decision, Kris Jenner, 66, expressed her satisfaction with the court ruling.

Kris Jenner talks emerging victorious from Blac Chyna’s $100 million defamation case against the Kardashians: "I'm glad it's over. And I'm glad it's over for the girls." https://t.co/c6aUpEHzrk pic.twitter.com/MNYZSKaD4e — Variety (@Variety) May 3, 2022

“I’m just happy it’s over,” Jenner told Variety on the Met Gala carpet, adding that she prayed to cope with the stress of the case. “I live in my faith,” she said. “And just hope that that’s enough, and yeah. I’m glad it’s over, and I’m glad it’s over for the girls.”

According to reports from Page Six, Chyna’s attorney Lynne Ciani claimed that Khloé, Kim, Kylie, and Kris not only conspired to cancel the reality show after its first season but also allegedly tried to cover it up.

The courtroom sketch artist must be enamored with Blac Chyna because these sketches are giving Halston, they’re giving Coco Chanel, they’re giving HAUTE COUTURE!!!! pic.twitter.com/XAdbzYHlP7 — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) April 20, 2022

She went on to detail how the Kardashian family hatched their plan to sabotage Rob & Chyna after the couple’s explosive argument with Kris Jenner messaging E! Network and Bunim/Murray producers the following day, allegedly calling Chyna “stupid” and “really ghetto,” suggesting the network should “ditch the b***h.”

However, the Kardashian-Jenners’ attorney Michael Rhodes insisted his clients were not the masterminds behind the cancellation, claiming the network was still considering whether to renew the show in 2017 and paid Chyna a $100,000 “kill fee” plus an additional $300,000 while they tried to figure out if they could still salvage the show.

In the end, the Kardashian-Jenner family’s lawyers alleged that the network canceled the show because Rob and Chyna’s relationship simply grew too toxic.

Refusing to accept reality, Blac Chyna’s mother Tokyo Toni launched a GoFundMe to raise money for Blac Chyna’s appeal of the verdict.

Tokyo Toni is riding with her daughter! She’s created a GoFundMe account to help Blac Chyna raise funds to appeal her defamation case against the Kardashian-Jenner family! pic.twitter.com/sY20tRZZMv — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) May 3, 2022

