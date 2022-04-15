Awwww

Everyone’s buzzing over Cardi B and Offset revealing their adorable baby boy Wave Set Cephus while stunning with their blended family on the cover of ESSENCE.

and the girls and the boys pic.twitter.com/3hkOUPQeuO — bri 💎 (@DearBelcalis) April 14, 2022

In the refreshingly candid cover story, Cardi opened up about getting pregnant at the height of her career.

“I was really nervous because everybody around me was nervous,” she says. “People who work in the industry said that nothing like this had really happened before, when somebody was at the height of their career and they got pregnant.” Cardi leaned on her new husband during that time of uncertainty. “He kept telling me, ‘Trust me. It’s going to be alright. You’re huge. Everybody loves you. People are going to understand.’ And I just kept telling myself, I have to put out my album before I get big and I can’t do these music videos. I can’t let everybody in the industry that believes in me down.”

Fast-forward to a few days ago where the 29-year-old superstar hinted at her son’s name with a wave and dinosaur emoji. The cutie was also wearing a blue puffer coat and a wave diamond chain.

When Set suggested Wave, I was sold! THAT HAD TO BE HIS NAME ! pic.twitter.com/dbZswOd3kr — Cardi B (@iamcardib) April 15, 2022

Offset, 30, also posted a pic of Lil Wave who looks exactly like big sister Kulture Kiari.

“WAVE SET CEPHUS,” captioned Offset in the pic of the 7-month-old while announcing his name.

This news comes after Cardi said she was considering tattooing her son’s name on her face.

Random but ….I’m 1% close too tatting my sons name on my face….I really really wanna do it! — Cardi B (@iamcardib) January 17, 2022

Cardi and Offset are already parents to 3-year-old daughter Kulture. Offset is also a father to his daughter Kalea, 7, and sons Kody, 7, and Jordan, 12, from previous relationships.

Cardi B is such a good mom. I admire how love just pours out of her when it comes to the kids 🥺 pic.twitter.com/zfCtvNq82Q — bri 💎 (@DearBelcalis) April 15, 2022

