Everyone’s buzzing over Cardi B and Offset revealing their adorable baby boy Wave Set Cephus while stunning with their blended family on the cover of ESSENCE.
and the girls and the boys pic.twitter.com/3hkOUPQeuO
— bri 💎 (@DearBelcalis) April 14, 2022
In the refreshingly candid cover story, Cardi opened up about getting pregnant at the height of her career.
“I was really nervous because everybody around me was nervous,” she says. “People who work in the industry said that nothing like this had really happened before, when somebody was at the height of their career and they got pregnant.”
Cardi leaned on her new husband during that time of uncertainty. “He kept telling me, ‘Trust me. It’s going to be alright. You’re huge. Everybody loves you. People are going to understand.’ And I just kept telling myself, I have to put out my album before I get big and I can’t do these music videos. I can’t let everybody in the industry that believes in me down.”
Fast-forward to a few days ago where the 29-year-old superstar hinted at her son’s name with a wave and dinosaur emoji. The cutie was also wearing a blue puffer coat and a wave diamond chain.
When Set suggested Wave, I was sold! THAT HAD TO BE HIS NAME ! pic.twitter.com/dbZswOd3kr
— Cardi B (@iamcardib) April 15, 2022
Offset, 30, also posted a pic of Lil Wave who looks exactly like big sister Kulture Kiari.
“WAVE SET CEPHUS,” captioned Offset in the pic of the 7-month-old while announcing his name.
This news comes after Cardi said she was considering tattooing her son’s name on her face.
Random but ….I’m 1% close too tatting my sons name on my face….I really really wanna do it!
— Cardi B (@iamcardib) January 17, 2022
“Random but ….I’m 1% close too tatting my sons name on my face….I really really wanna do it!” she tweeted.
Cardi and Offset are already parents to 3-year-old daughter Kulture. Offset is also a father to his daughter Kalea, 7, and sons Kody, 7, and Jordan, 12, from previous relationships.
Cardi B is such a good mom. I admire how love just pours out of her when it comes to the kids 🥺 pic.twitter.com/zfCtvNq82Q
— bri 💎 (@DearBelcalis) April 15, 2022
Are you feeling the name Wave Set Cephus? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over the unexpected reveal on the flip.
Cardi B and Offset had the same baby twice. Wave and Kulture Cephus 🥺 pic.twitter.com/h9FNpzZZL2
— bri 💎 (@DearBelcalis) April 14, 2022
“Cardi B and Offset had the same baby twice. Wave and Kulture Cephus” – TWICE
I know Kulture is obsessed with little Wave Set 🥺 pic.twitter.com/UaFLlAZm2d
— bri 💎 (@DearBelcalis) April 14, 2022
“I know Kulture is obsessed with little Wave Set” – obsessssed
Cardi and Offset makes beautiful kids together. Make another one please. 😭❤
— Tyrell🇯🇲 (@TyKorrdei) April 14, 2022
“Cardi and Offset makes beautiful kids together. Make another one please. 😭❤” – no, seriously
If offset and cardi ever broke up I'm jumping off the cliff..I fyckn Love them🥺🥰 pic.twitter.com/euzictwV2s
— kulture's Richard Mille 3 (@bardi_mugler) April 14, 2022
“If offset and cardi ever broke up I’m jumping off the cliff..I fyckn Love them” – whoa dere!
I love how much Cardi loves being a mother and step mother. The fact Offset’s baby mothers like Cardi more than him>>>>> such a beautiful blended family!
— mani (@youdoingtoomuch) April 14, 2022
“I love how much Cardi loves being a mother and step mother. The fact Offset’s baby mothers like Cardi more than him>>>>> such a beautiful blended family!” – sooo beautiful
I think we should acknowledge how major it is that Cardi B and Offset gave ESSENCE the exclusive of revealing their son and his name. It’s refreshing to see a Black publication get that kind of treatment.
— IAMNJERA (@IAMNJERA) April 15, 2022
“I think we should acknowledge how major it is that Cardi B and Offset gave ESSENCE the exclusive of revealing their son and his name. It’s refreshing to see a Black publication get that kind of treatment” – yes!
Can’t help but to love Cardi even more. A REAL WOMAN and MOTHER! #Essence pic.twitter.com/5p2EzRV07T
— Bickenhead Supremacist👅♥️ (@phuckyourbadgal) April 15, 2022
“Can’t help but to love Cardi even more. A REAL WOMAN and MOTHER! #Essence” – love to see it
