Bossip Video

Drake responds to an Instagram troll by following his wife, who was way too excited for the follow and let the world know it.

Drake has always been a ladies’ man and if you’re on his bad side he will flex his charisma and show you just how unloyal your Queen really is.

Last night, he hopped in Slam Studios’ Instagram comments section to support Black fathers in the NBA like Lavar Ball and Tee Morant, who have been receiving slander lately for “doing too much” while celebrating their children. Drake commented that “OGs have a right to talk trash” and if his son Adonis was in any competition as simple as even solving a Rubik’s cube, he would be doing the same.

Unsurprisingly, an IG troll responded and said that “Adonis would only be playing with ghostwriters” as a means of trying to diss Drake.

Drake responded by dipping into his petty bag and told the troll he would follow his wife to “put some excitement in her life”, which is exactly what happened.

Drake Follows @ToniBowden.X

Usually, your wife would block Drake as he is trying to mock her king, but the exact opposite happened here.

She immediately took to her IG story to let her followers know Drake followed her.

“My husband @Ceddbo_ybagnm decides to be a troll and now @champagne papi thinking I need excitement in my life,” wrote the wife with an eyeball emoji.

[Swipe to see]

Of course, Drake didn’t stop there and immediately responded, letting her know he was there for her and the traumas of being married to a troll.

“I’m here for u ma,” said Drake.

As you can see by the images below, it’s going to be an interesting day in the troll’s household.