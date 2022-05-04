Bossip Video

Ray J is fighting back against Kim Kardashian’s claims about their sex tape(s).

On recent episodes of The Kardashians, Kim was shown crying as she discovered a second sex tape with Ray J was set to leak, which led to her ex Kanye West retrieving the hard drive and giving it to her before her SNL hosting gig.

While she was clearly relieved to gain ownership of the second tape, Kim claimed on the reality series that there wasn’t actually another sex tape, saying the drive only included footage of her and Ray J doing mundane things together.

Now, the musician is speaking out about the whole situation, insisting a second sex tape does exist–plus, he says Kim and her momager, Kris Jenner, were extremely involved in the release of the first tape.

“I’ve sat in the shadows for over 14 years allowing the Kardashians to use my name, to abuse my name, make billions of dollars over a decade-and-a-half talking about a topic I’ve never really spoken about,” Ray J told DailyMail. “I’ve never leaked anything. I have never leaked a sex tape in my life. It has never been a leak. It’s always been a deal and a partnership between Kris Jenner and Kim and me and we’ve always been partners since the beginning of this thing.”

According to the former Love & Hip Hop star, putting out the video was his idea, suggesting it to Kim after they saw how Paris Hilton’s profile was boosted when her film was leaked. Though Kim has claimed over and over again she didn’t want to do it, Ray J says she embraced the idea and enlisted her mother to organize its release via Vivid Entertainment.

The eventual contract was allegedly signed by both Ray J and Kim, and was for three videos including two sex tapes, one made at the Esperanza Hotel in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and one created in Santa Barbara. A third tape was listed as an intro to the Cabo footage.

“She kept them all – she had to go find that tape [Sex Tape Cabo #1] and then present it,” Ray J told DailyMail. “I never had a tape in my possession in our whole relationship. I never had a single one at my house – she had them at her house. She’s always had all the tapes in a Nike shoe box under her bed.”

Now, Ray J says he regrets his role in releasing the tape since he was publicly blamed for leaking it. He thinks the tape and his role as the villain has blighted his career and relationships and even left him feeling suicidal at one point.

“I felt suicidal because when you know something’s real and it’s true and you’re watching a whole family create an empire from a lie they’ve created, it’s heartbreaking and disrespectful to all the entertainers who have been honest and true to their craft,” he told the publication. “As a black man living and working in America, it’s hard to get up every day and look out at the water or look at my family and know that they think something about you when you know it’s 1,000 per cent the other way. How do you live like that?”

According to Ray J, he felt the need to speak on this situation now because the Kardashians made the tape a storyline in their new Hulu show.

Despite Kanye’s claims of extortion for receiving the so-called second tape, the reality star says he did not ask to be paid, did not receive any money, and was happy to hand it over.

As for what actually existed on the hard drive, the musician says: “It wasn’t a sex tape – it was a lot of pictures, a lot of little mini videos and a lot of proof we’ve been talking over the years [since they split in 2006]. If you send me an email in 2008, the computer doesn’t change the date on it. So, in 07 it happened [Kim got in contact], Kanye could see we were talking consistently in 07, 08, 09 through her sending me texts and videos and stuff.” “I was proving to him, I’ve never been the enemy,” Ray J said about his conversation with Kanye. “I’ve never been the person who they say I am.”

Ray also released a flurry of alleged DMs between him and Kim. In them, he tells her how upset he was to see that he was being blamed over the alleged second tape.

He also was annoyed by a quip Kim made on the Kardashians about Ray possibly secretly “putting a dildo up her a**” while she was sleeping.

“Me sticking a dildo up your a** while you were sleep is pretty out of control! Lol wouldn’t you wake up if you felt that in your butt? I would hope so Kimmy it could never be that lose [sic] and open. LOL/ JK but it makes me look like a rapist and dirty perv and I’m catching a lot of slack.”

Surprisingly, Kim responded to Ray’s verrrrrry long text thread and said she was only joking while vowing to make things right for him and his children.

