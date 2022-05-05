Bossip Video

Sonya Curry is finally opening up about her divorce from her longtime husband Dell Curry, news that shocked the world once it broke last year.

On Wednesday, May 4, Curry sat down with Tamron Hall to discuss her new book, Fierce Love: A Memoir of Family, Faith, and Purpose. During their interview, the mother of NBA stars Steph and Seth Curry opened up about raising her children, plus, how they reacted to the news of her recent separation from their father.

When speaking about her new book, Sonya reveals why telling some of those stories was so emotional for her. "I'm gonna try not to cry again. I guess it's just a lot of emotions. It's just all wrapped up together," she said. "You know it's a new start for me and I've been sharing stories that people have never heard before. So I'm very vulnerable. I'm finding out a lot about myself that I'm not really as thick skinned as I thought I was because I worry really about what people are going to say, what impact the book is going to have on other people and first and foremost, I want to praise God with you know, telling the stories because the life that he's blessed me to have and I want to, you know, make my family proud."

Curry went on to reveal her reaction to her son, Steph, saying that her divorce from his father is “challenging” but admitting, “the calmness I have in myself is because of y’all.”

“Well, at first, I was saddened, because yes, I know that this isn’t something easy for anybody. This is a hard thing. And to feel like you cause other people pain in any situation is difficult,” Sonya said. “So for me to find a way to process that, that I could have caused pain to someone else.” The mother of three–who also shares daughter Sydell Curry with her ex-husband–continued, “But then also I was just happy and fulfilled to know that the parenting and all the love and the nurturing that we’ve poured into our children is coming out that way and he’s able to express that, just made me so proud because now it’s like they’re giving to me, everything I poured into them is coming back to me full-fold and it’s such a blessing.”

The Fierce Love: A Memoir of Family, Faith, and Purpose author also responded to some of the headlines surrounding her split, revealing how she handles negative storylines about her marriage ending.