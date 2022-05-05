Sonya Curry is finally opening up about her divorce from her longtime husband Dell Curry, news that shocked the world once it broke last year.
On Wednesday, May 4, Curry sat down with Tamron Hall to discuss her new book, Fierce Love: A Memoir of Family, Faith, and Purpose. During their interview, the mother of NBA stars Steph and Seth Curry opened up about raising her children, plus, how they reacted to the news of her recent separation from their father.
“I’m gonna try not to cry again. I guess it’s just a lot of emotions. It’s just all wrapped up together,” she said. “You know it’s a new start for me and I’ve been sharing stories that people have never heard before. So I’m very vulnerable. I’m finding out a lot about myself that I’m not really as thick skinned as I thought I was because I worry really about what people are going to say, what impact the book is going to have on other people and first and foremost, I want to praise God with you know, telling the stories because the life that he’s blessed me to have and I want to, you know, make my family proud.”
Curry went on to reveal her reaction to her son, Steph, saying that her divorce from his father is “challenging” but admitting, “the calmness I have in myself is because of y’all.”
“Well, at first, I was saddened, because yes, I know that this isn’t something easy for anybody. This is a hard thing. And to feel like you cause other people pain in any situation is difficult,” Sonya said. “So for me to find a way to process that, that I could have caused pain to someone else.”
The mother of three–who also shares daughter Sydell Curry with her ex-husband–continued, “But then also I was just happy and fulfilled to know that the parenting and all the love and the nurturing that we’ve poured into our children is coming out that way and he’s able to express that, just made me so proud because now it’s like they’re giving to me, everything I poured into them is coming back to me full-fold and it’s such a blessing.”
The Fierce Love: A Memoir of Family, Faith, and Purpose author also responded to some of the headlines surrounding her split, revealing how she handles negative storylines about her marriage ending.
“Well, I started even with raising the children that we wouldn’t purchase the newspaper when Dell was playing because, because of that, you know, one day they love you and one day they’re tearing you down and criticizing you,” she said. “So, you know, we’ve raised them to stay even keel, next play and just focus on what they’re in control of. And so, I’ve tried to do the exact same thing. I don’t listen to a lot of the social media. If something kind of leaks and gets to me and sneaks in then you know, I just take it to prayer and try to leave it with God and focus on what I can focus on and you know, take accountability for the things.”
Sonya continued, “If there’s something in there that’s you know, truthful, then I try to take accountability for that and just get better, just wake up every day and lean into you know what my book is titled ‘Fierce Love,’ a lot of grace and a lot of Mercy every day for myself, and then I can give that to other people as well. So and relying on my children, as long as I know the people that I love, know the truth, then I can, you know, lean on that as well.”
