Bossip Video

Love to see it!

Porsha Williams supported former Dish Nation coworker Da Brat at her exclusive listening party where guests vibed to new music at the EMBR Lounge in Atlanta.

Other notable guests included Dondria, Hero The Band, and Da Brat’s doting wife Judy who was all smiles during the good energy event.

Peep the selects below:

Porsha’s latest appearance on the scene comes after she was blessed with a special new name by fiancé Simon Guobadia.

The former Real Housewife of Atlanta revealed that Simon had been “thinking of the right name” for her for months and after “hearing the name Eseosa” (meaning God’s gift) while in Lagos, Nigeria, he thought it was a perfect fit.

“Let me introduce you all to Eseosa (God’s Gift)!” Porsha captioned a video of her decked out in a Matopeda gown. “Thank you to my husband-to-be who gave me this new name while in Lagos Nigeria! He had been trying to think of the right name for me for many months. However, it wasn’t until we were in his homeland that he looked at me after hearing the name Eseosa, and said that is your name! That is the name I shall call my future wife – God’s Gift.❤️ I thank God daily for this beautiful life and humbled to be able to live in peace & love everyday. Love you Baby @iamsimonguobadia”

The happy couple is still going strong with the wedding coming up sometime soon.