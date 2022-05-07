Bossip Video

A man in Long Island, New York has pleaded guilty to two charges stemming from the hit-and-run that killed Nicki Minaj’s father in 2021.

At a hearing in Nassau County court on Friday, Charles Polevich pleaded guilty to one count of leaving the scene of an accident and another count of evidence tampering in relation to the February 2021 accident that killed Robert Maraj, according to reports from The Hollywood Reporter.

In August, Polevich is due back in court for sentencing. During the hearing, the judge committed to no more than one year in prison, according to his attorney.

Polevich’s attorney Marc Gann said in a statement to Billboard that his client was “extremely remorseful for any role he may have played in Mr. Maraj’s death.”

Gann continued, “Mr. Polevich’s life story is one of helping others which makes this case so out of character. There are no allegations of substance use or abuse as causative of his conduct and it is our belief that a medical heart issue contributed to Mr. Polevich’s conduct. Me. Polevich could not be more sorry for the loss of Mr. Maraj.”

The accident happened in Mineola, New York on February 12, 2021, where Maraj was walking on a roadway before being struck by the hit-and-run driver. He died the next day at the age of 64.

The next week, police announced that Polevich had been arrested over the incident.

As for his daughter, Nicki Minaj, she waited a few months to speak up on the incident, posting a message to her official website in May 2021 calling her father’s passing “the most devastating loss of my life.”