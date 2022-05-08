‘Wendy’s ‘Not Well’ Sherri Shepherd Responds To Wendy Williams Saying She’ll ‘Absolutely’ Return To Her Show & Won’t Watch Sherri

Is daytime TV big enough for the both of them?

Talk show titan Wendy Williams may be taking a bit of downtime from hosting, but she’s most definitely not out. The Shade Room reports that Wendy assured fans that she “absolutely” plans to return to her show and isn’t checking for Sherri Shepherd, who will take over the time slot with her own upcoming show.

As a guest host of The Wendy Williams show since her absence began last year, Fat Joe was the perfect person to get the behind-the-scenes info from Wendy herself in a recent interview.

When asked if she missed coming to the show, Wendy said, “I wish I was there right now to talk about it, and talk about it with you. But, you know what? They already put people there like you.You guys are already in position. I’m glad I’m able to talk about when I come back.”

Wendy said she’s “absolutely” planning a comeback to The Wendy Williams Show. Joe asked about replacing her in the line-up. It seemed like Wendy’s not bothered by Sherri doing her thing during the hiatus, but the veteran host is also not going to watch the new show.

“I [like] her, but I won’t be watching her because I know what she’s gonna be doing and that’s really not my thing. Ummm, you know? You know what I’m saying? Anyway.”

Sherri responded to the slightly shady answer on IG Live, ultimately wishing Wendy well while she focuses on bigger issues.

“She’s not well. So, it’s just a lot going on in Wendy’s life. This when you need your friends. You need your family. You need people who love you. So, all I can do over here is pray for Wendy,” Sherri said.

The former host of The View went on to reflect on their friendly relationship in the past but clarified that Wendy was never really friends with celebrities because “it would make it hard for her to talk about them.”

While the ladies are keeping it classy, die-hard fans are impatiently waiting for Wendy to reclaim her throne when the dust settles.

Despite ongoing concerns and legal disputes about Wendy’s health, last week she showed up and showed out at the Met Gala. She definitely looks ready for a triumphant return sometime soon.

Will you be watching Sherri Shepherd’s new show? What do you think will happen with The Wendy Williams show this fall?