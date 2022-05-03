Bossip Video

Well, It looks like Wendy Williams is doing much better given her long hiatus away from daytime television and that turbulent financial battle with Wells Fargo.

On May 2, the media maven was spotted out partying up during the Met Gala afterparty at the Standard Hotel in New York City. Donning a red strapped dress and an icy diamond-encrusted “W” chain, the 57-year-old was all smiles as she enjoyed the lavish event alongside her close friend Jason Lee, who is the founder of Hollywood Unlocked.

TMZ caught up with the star as she was entering the hotel and she told the outlet that fans can expect her to return back to The Wendy Williams Show sooner than later.

“The Wendy Williams Show lives forever,” the former radio host said when asked when she would be making her big return back to TV.

The “Ask Wendy” host also yelled out a resounding “YES!” when the TMZ reporter questioned whether she would be back on air come September.

As previously reported, Sherri Shepherd is expected to launch her new talk show “Sherri,” in September, but Wendy’s rep Howard Bragman said that the decision could change depending on her health.

During an interview with Good Morning America in March, the famous hostess promised that she would return to daytime talk show television “bigger and brighter than ever,” and it looks like she’s making good on that commitment.

Whatever the case may be, It’s really great to see Williams in better spirits because she has gone through A LOT this year. The Hot 97 radio alum was rumored to have dementia and was even photographed wheelchair-bound at one point.

Back in February, Williams filed for a temporary restraining order against Wells Fargo demanding for the bank to “reopen any frozen accounts or assets” after her former financial advisor claimed she was “incapacitated” and wasn’t in the best mental state to manage her own finances. In court filings, the famous TV host said that she suffered financial hardship “due to her inability to make payments on outstanding debts and other financial obligations.”

On Monday, Williams appeared to be chipper and back to her normal self. Jason Lee captured the media icon smiling in an Instagram video posted to his account.

“Came to New York for the Met Gala but I wasn’t going to come outside without the sexiest date in New York City,” Lee said, before panning the camera toward a bunny ears wearing Wendy and asking, “How you doing?”

Williams sent fans in the comment section into a frenzy when she replied in her iconic voice:

“How you doing?”

“She looks AMAZING!” wrote actress Yvette Nicole Brown.”Yesssssssssss this Made my heart so happy come thru with the queen love,” chimed in another Instagram user.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CdGmOjTuDZp/ In April, Williams posted a photo of herself looking healthy and stylish, sporting a furry cheetah print coat and a big Louis Vuitton bag.

“Ready,” she captioned the photo.

Do you think Wendy Williams will be back on air soon? Sound off in the comments.