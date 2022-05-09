Bossip Video

Yung Joc posted $1300 bail after reportedly being arrested for child endangerment in Gwinnett County, Georgia.

Radio personality, entrepreneur, and rap artist Yung Joc was arrested last week in Gwinnett County, Georgia, reportedly being booked for child abandonment.

This whole situation started with Joc being pulled over, where it was discovered he was driving on a suspended license due to an outstanding warrant, which later was listed as “abandonment of a dependent child.” Joc’s real name, Jasiel Amon Robinson, was listed on jail records as apprehended around 3 A.M. Thursday, however, he only stayed in custody until around 5 A.M. Still, outside of the time of the arrest, the charges, where it happened, and when he was released from the jail, the rest of the details have been pretty hush.

This charge could stem from the failure to pay child support, but that is not confirmed. What we do know is Joc has 8 children, but it’s unclear which child was involved in the arrest. Last year, Joc and his son Amoni Robinson caused quite a stir when they had a heated argument during the filming of Love and Hip-Hop: Atlanta and Joc threw a chair in a fit of rage. He also attempted to swing on him but was stopped by security.