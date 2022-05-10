Bossip Video

Kevin Hart talks about Dave Chappelle’s Hollywood Bowl attack and says the attacker needed to be beaten to send a message to anyone else brave enough to try.

Last week, Dave Chappelle was attacked during his show at the Hollywood Bowl and it sent the comedy world into a frenzy.

Dave Chappelle made it out of the attack without injury and was able to continue the show. His attacker, 23-year-old Isaiah Lee, was caught with a replica gun that conceals a knife after the attack. Lee also suffered a severe case of the BEATS.

According to Variety, one person who is speaking up supporting the beating Lee caught is Kevin Hart.

“Somebody ran onstage and got their ass whooped,” Hart said. “Not scary. It’s one of those things that needed to happen, though…do you want people to continue to think that they can cross that line and break the barrier of entertainer [and audience]? Somebody getting their ass whooped sends a message out to other people that was like, ‘You know, I was thinking about doing that. But after seeing that, I don’t really want to do that.’” Hart continued, “I think that the world that we’re in right now — there are a lot of lines that are being blurred, and sometimes you gotta take a lot of steps back to take a step forward…I think it’s time to get back to a place of respect for your live entertainer and understand that you’re coming to a show.”

You can see where Kevin is coming from and his point of a view, but on the flip side, people running on stage aren’t logical and this could prompt them to go over the top the next time. The safest bet here is security stepping up as no one should be able to make it on stage at any event.