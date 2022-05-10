Bossip Video

Here how an online joke led to a reporter asking about Jack Harlow during a press conference regarding Young Thug’s YSL indictment.

Jack Harlow released his album last week and secured features from legends such as Drake, Lil Wayne, and Pharrell to name a few. He even hit his hometown of Kentucky for the Derby and brought Drake and company with him to shoot a music video for their track ‘Churchill Downs‘.

While Jack should be celebrating, the always on-time hate train started picking up steam on social media. On social media, when you get too popular or successful, you become the butt of the joke and the social slander. The slander reached new levels today when a reporter at the press conference for Young Thug’s YSL indictment asked Atlanta District Attorney Fani Willis about Jack Harlow’s involvement…when he actually has nothing to do with the case.

“The indictment’s got Young Thug, and a bunch of other rappers. But there’s one name I was expecting to see, and I didn’t, and that’s Jack Harlow. Can you speak to that?’

The reason he was expecting to see Jack Harlow’s name was due to social media trolling after the indictment was announced. Social media decided that anyone they didn’t like was YSL and jokingly tweeted they should be locked up too. Several people took the time to place Jack at the butt of the joke.

The reporter apperently didn’t get the memo it was a joke and brought up Jack during a very serious press conference, causing mass confusion. Hopefully, whoever gave him a bad set of notes got a kick out of it, but as for Jack Harlow being name dropped during this situation, it surely isn’t anything funny, even if he isn’t involved.