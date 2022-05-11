‘Marriage Boot Camp’ Exclusive: Lyrica Tells K. Michelle ‘Take Your Long Lumpy Booty Outta Here!’

This week’s episode of ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition’ gets really volatile and you probably already know that Lyrica and K. Michelle’s conflict is the reason.

Happy Hump Day! We’re just a day away from a brand new episode of ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition’ and we’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip for your viewing pleasure. All season long it seems like the biggest issues haven’t been between the couples — the biggest problems have been between K.Michelle and Lyrica! This week the arguments get louder and the threats of violence become even more real.

Check out the clip below:

What do you think about K. Michelle saying, “You can only kick a dog so much before it bites yo a** back!”?

Was Lyrica way out of line calling out K. Michelle over her physical attributes?

One thing about K. she is gonna have some memorable quotations. We know y’all heard her say she’s an outlaw!

Here’s the full quote

“I’m trying to be the bigger person here but I’m an outlaw. Don’t start this. If you completely rile me up you getting out of here but it might not be how you came.”

Here’s a rundown of what to expect from the episode:

Tensions boil over between K. Michelle and Lyrica, as the couples learn how words can damage a relationship. Ish and the Judge have some big surprises in store that will teach everyone the true meaning of respect.

The brand new episode of “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition​” airs Thursday, May 12 at 9 PM ET/8 PM CT on WeTV

Will you be watching?