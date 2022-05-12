Bossip Video

Adele and Rich Paul might have kept their relationship private in the beginning, but now, they wanna share their love with the world.

The “Rolling In The Deep” singer took to Instagram on Wednesday, May 11 to share a series of photos featuring her and the superstar sports agent.

Captioned, “Time flies,” one photo shows the couple wearing matching T-shirts at a softball game, while another sees them sharing a kiss in a hotel room on what seems to be the night the singer filmed her Adele One Night Only special in November.

The first photo is what caught a lot of fans’ attention, though, showing Paul and Adele standing in front of a massive house while holding up two keys, signifying the big step of moving in together.

Back in January, it was reported that Adele dropped $58 million on a fourth property—Sylvester Stallone’s Beverly Hills mega-mansion that had been sitting on the market for the better part of the year. Now, we know the home is where she and Rich Paul will both reside.

The 21,000 square foot house features six bedrooms and nine bathrooms including a main suite, three spacious en-suite bedrooms, and two maids bedrooms. The main suite includes a sauna, steam room, and office with a terrace. It also features a two-story guest house with two en-suite bedrooms and full chef’s kitchen designed by Richard Landry.

This new set of photos from Adele, along with the news they’ve moved in together, comes shortly after breakup rumors for the couple. After Paul was spotted in Miami with his longtime friend and client LeBron James on Adele’s 34th birthday, fans were sure things were over for the pair, but a source told PEOPLE shortly after that they are still together.

“Adele is still seeing Rich. They are both very busy though,” the source said. “She is working on her residency and Rich is busy with his clients. They see each other when they can.”

Despite those rumors, t he Grammy winner took to Instagram following her birthday on May 5 to say that she’s “never been happier.” “What a difference a year makes!,” the singer wrote under two makeup-free photos. “If time keeps healing and smoothing out all the creases in my life like it does as the years fly by, then I can’t wait to be 60! I’ve never been happier! So many lessons, so many blessings to be grateful for. This is 34, and I love it here! Thank you for the birthday love as always x.”

Congrats to the happy couple on such a big step!