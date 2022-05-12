‘Love & Marriage: DC’ Exclusive: Monique Samuels Promises The Record Will Be Set Straight On New OWN Show

We are just days out from the Season One premiere of OWN’s first-ever franchise spinoff, ‘Love & Marriage: D.C.’.

You will definitely recognize one of the show’s stars, Monique Samuels, who exited ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ after three seasons following a controversial conflict with Candiace Dillard during a group outing at a vineyard. Well, Monique is back and definitely better than ever with her hubby Chris by her side, as they continue to put their marriage first amid thriving businesses and social lives in the nation’s capital. We’ve got an exclusive sneak preview of the show, narrated by Monique for your viewing pleasure. Check it out below:

The new reality series is focused on “The Real Housewives of Potomac” alumni Monique and Chris Samuels, marking their highly-anticipated return to reality television after four years. They are joined by their friends Erana and Jamie Tyler, and Ashley Silva and her husband, on-air personality DJ Quicksilva.

“Love & Marriage: D.C.” will launch on Saturday, May 14 from 9 p.m. – 10 p.m. ET/PT on OWN.

