Candiace Dillard isn’t done sending shade especially not when it comes to two of her costars and a Real Housewife of Atlanta.

The Real Housewife of Potomac was a recent guest on David Yontef’s “Behind the Velvet Rope” to share her thoughts on the future of the show, her fellow cast mates, and to (once again) shade Porsha Williams.

As previously reported Candiace called Porsha a’ “sidekick” to Monique Samuels and blasted her for alleging that she sued Monique as part of a “money grab.” The money grab allegations are simply untrue, says Candiace.

The “I See You” singer explained how her filing of the lawsuit that was the center of this fifth season of #RHOP was never about money—but about sending Mo to jail.

““I never wanted her money, said Candiace on “Behind The Velvet Rope.” “It was very clear that I wanted her to go to jail, and people crucified me for that [like] ‘how dare you want a black woman to go to jail and be away from her children?’ What in the gaslighting is going on? Like, was she thinking about her children and her family when she was physically attacking me?”

With that in mind, Candiace thinks Porsha has “proven [to be] someone we don’t expect much from in the frame of common sense.” She also thinks the #RHOA star lives in “Stupidville.”

“I don’t expect her to question what she’s being told by a clear lia,” she said on “Behind The Velvet Rope.” “Common sense would tell you to vet certain things and not be so vehemently loud and wrong — that’s the bed she’s chosen to lay in and that’s what they do in Stupidville.” While lauding her work for the BLM movement, Candiace also said of Porsha; “You would think she’d have more empathy and judiciousness in the way she speaks, and she just doesn’t — you look and sound stupid.”

There’s lots more to unpack here, like Candiace flat out saying she won’t return to #RHOP if Monique stays.

