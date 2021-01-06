Rumors Swirl That These TWO Newbies Will Replace Monique Samuels On #RHOP Season 6

New housewives, who dis?

There are several rumors swirling surrounding The Real Housewives of Potomac following Monique Samuels’ exit. As previously reported Monique recently shared that she’s leaving the show after four seasons in the best interest of her family. She also said that there’s “no paycheck big enough” to make her return.

Now eagle-eyed fans think they’ve spotted a possible replacement.

After ThePeachReportDaily, a credible Bravo insider account, posted a clip from Robyn Dixon’s winter wonderland party, viewers noticed a well-dressed woman on the scene.

“Let’s hope it works this time around folks,” wrote ThePeachReport.

That woman is Erana Tyler.

Erana is apparently friends with several of the Potomac ladies and she KNOWS she’s the current subject of housewife rumors. The fit 46-year-old posted bikini pics on her Instagram captioned;

“If you’re going to post photos on your silly blog, post these….no filter, no photoshop!! 😜

ThePeachReport also added this tidbit of info about Erana;

Erana is a mom of three and has been married to her husband James for over 28-years.

She’s also a “serial entrepreneur” who does credit repair, real estate investing and owns a boutique.

That’s not all however, there’s another name being tossed around in the Real Housewives Of Potomac rumor-mill and the alleged newbie is a TV star.

