Bravo announces new original unscripted series “XSCAPE/SWV” produced by Mona Scott-Young coming this winter.

Following their epic Verzuz performance, the ladies of Xscape and SWV reunite once again to prepare for a show that promises to reignite their music careers. There is much at stake for these powerhouse women as they navigate different stages in their lives, both personally and professionally. From celebrating the power of collaboration and sisterhood to pushing to overcome obstacles, there is no shortage of wonder, watching two of the most iconic female R&B groups of the ’90s come together for this multi-part limited series.

Just recently, Xscape reunited onstage at Mary J. Blige’s Strength Of A Woman Festival & Summit in Atlanta, GA on Saturday, May 7. The quartet hit the stage in different colored vibrant, monochromatic ensembles and serenaded the audience with their timeless hits, “Who Can I Run To,” “Just Kickin’ It,” and “My Little Secret.”

The group not only won over the audience with an amazing performance but they also brought their mothers onstage to honor them with special plaques, bouquets of flowers, and an intimate rendition of “Understanding.”

Starting this TV season, new episodes of all Bravo shows will also now be available to stream the next day on Peacock. Will you be tuning in?