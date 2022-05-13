Bossip Video

MJB for MVP

Mary J Blige, Pepsi and Live Nation Urban brought out everybody and their mama for the inaugural ‘Strength of A Woman Festival and Summit’ that took over Atlanta over the course of three empowering days.

Naturally, the Atlanta Mayor’s office and city council honored Mary and the festival proclaiming May 5th, 2022 “Strength of A Woman Day” in the city of Atlanta.

Kicking off the weekend was the Comedy Show featuring Ms. Pat, Erica Duchess, and Taneshia “Just Nesh” Rice and concert (sponsored by Pandora) with crowd-pleasing performances by MK XYZ, Inayah, Omeretta the Great, Rubi Rose, Emotional Oranges, Sevyn Streeter and Kiana Lede.

Day 2 of the festival began with the Strength of a Woman Summit where Mary, Supa Cent, Angie Martinez and Tasha K. Smith shared personal stories of triumphs and hardships and how perseverance, self-love, and friendship have been crucial in their journeys.

The honest conversation was moderated by Emmy Award-winning TV host and journalist, Tamron Hall.

Over the next several hours, attendees were able to hear from several speakers and experts discussing beauty, tech, finances, entrepreneurship, Black female reproduction and health, wellness and more.

The experience was live-streamed globally via Amazon’s twitch platform and made possible by the support of Mielle Organics and it’s owner, Monique Rodriguez.

Mary, Pepsi and Live Nation Urban provided the perfect Saturday night fun with female R&B and Rap performances by Omeretta the Great, Baby Tate, Queen Naija, City Girls, Atlanta’s own Xscape and the legendary Chaka Khan.

Mary closed out the night with a 2-hour set where she ran through her countless hits while reminding everyone, once again, that she’s the undisputed Queen of Hip-Hop/Soul.

Atlanta natives Usher, Jermaine Dupri and Summer Walker surprised the audience with special performances along with R&B songstress Ella Mai who performed two songs for the crowd.

In an unforgettable moment, Method Man joined Mary on stage to perform their legendary 1995 hit, “All I Need”.

Hosted by Kenny Burns, special guests in attendance included Kelly Rowland and Tim Witherspoon, Missy Elliott, La La Anthony, Toya Johnson, Kevin Liles, Rasheeda & Kirk Frost, Emily B, YK Osiris, Mimi Faust, Marlo Hampton, Da’Vinchi, and more.

Closing out the festival with a beautiful Mother’s Day event featuring Kierra Sheard and Le’Andria Johnson at City Winery.

With plans to return to Atlanta in 2023, The ‘Strength of A Woman Festival & Summit’ is the first of it’s kind to be led by an all-Black, female team with Blige, Ashaunna Ayars (The Ayars Agency), and Nicole Jackson (MJB Inc.) at the helm.