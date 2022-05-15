Britney Spears and her fiancé, Sam Asghari, took to Instagram on Saturday to reveal they’ve lost their baby.
This sad news from the couple comes just a few weeks after Spears announced she was pregnant.
“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy,” they wrote in a joint post. “This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along, however we were overly excited to shared the good news.”
Their statement continued, “Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all of your support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment.”
In the comments, Sam had some reassuring words for his fiancée, writing, “We will have a miracle soon ❤️.”
Britney first revealed to fans that she and Asghari were “having a baby” last month, following their vacation to Hawaii.
“I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back… I thought ‘Geez… what happened to my stomach ???,'” she wrote at the time. “My husband said ‘No you’re food pregnant silly!!!’ So I got a pregnancy test… and uhhhhh well… I am having a baby…”
Spears is a mom to sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15 with ex-husband Kevin Federline. She began dating Asghari, a personal trainer and actor, after they starred together in her “Slumber Party” music video back in 2016. They announced their engagement in September, shortly before her conservatorship was terminated in November.
