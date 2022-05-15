“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy,” they wrote in a joint post. “This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along, however we were overly excited to shared the good news.”

Their statement continued, “Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all of your support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment.”