City Girls Slip Up: JT Responds To Billboard Awards Wardrobe Malfunction, Tells Fans To ‘Relax’

Of course, the wardrobe malfunction drew the attention of a lot of fans on social media users, which JT went on to address directly on Twitter.
Some viewers questioned the broadcast or JT’s stylist for the malfunction, wondering how they didn’t notice how short her dress was.
“No one told jt anything?” one user wrote. “They were off the screen for like 15 seconds and her dress still wasn’t fixed #BBMAs.”
Another said, “I love the city girls and I love JT more and her stylist need to respectfully go to hell for that f***ing dress because you can literally see up under it. All the silver was so beautiful but her vagina almost hanging out that’s not cute.”
Then, someone tagged the rapper directly, asking, “Why nobody told @ThegirlJT to put her kitty away,” which is when JT actually responded, “I have on black panties RELAX.”
Yeah, we know.
