City Girls Slip Up: JT Responds To Billboard Awards Wardrobe Malfunction, Tells Fans To ‘Relax’

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards was a night filled with memorable performances and star-studded guests, who all made their way to Las Vegas for a celebration of music.

While no awards show will cause a stir like this year’s Oscars for quite a while, the Billboard Awards still managed to pull out some trending topics.

The City Girls took the stage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday night to present the award for the Top R&B Artist, which ultimately went to Doja Cat. But, as JT and Yung Miami stood on stage to introduce the category, fans couldn’t help but notice the duo’s short dresses seemed to reveal a little too much of JT’s undergarments.

The 29-year-old rapper, whose real name is Jatavia Shakara Johnson, appeared onstage with her BFF Yung Miami in a sheer silver gown that allowed everyone to see not only the color of her underwear, but a little something else peeking through the side.