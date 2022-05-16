JT Responds To Billboard Awards Wardrobe Malfunction, Tells Fans To 'Relax'

City Girls Slip Up: JT Responds To Billboard Awards Wardrobe Malfunction, Tells Fans To ‘Relax’

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards was a night filled with memorable performances and star-studded guests, who all made their way to Las Vegas for a celebration of music.

While no awards show will cause a stir like this year’s Oscars for quite a while, the Billboard Awards still managed to pull out some trending topics.

The City Girls took the stage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday night to present the award for the Top R&B Artist, which ultimately went to Doja Cat. But, as JT and Yung Miami stood on stage to introduce the category, fans couldn’t help but notice the duo’s short dresses seemed to reveal a little too much of JT’s undergarments.

The 29-year-old rapper, whose real name is Jatavia Shakara Johnson, appeared onstage with her BFF Yung Miami in a sheer silver gown that allowed everyone to see not only the color of her underwear, but a little something else peeking through the side.

Of course, the wardrobe malfunction drew the attention of a lot of fans on social media users, which JT went on to address directly on Twitter.

Some viewers questioned the broadcast or JT’s stylist for the malfunction, wondering how they didn’t notice how short her dress was.

“No one told jt anything?” one user wrote. “They were off the screen for like 15 seconds and her dress still wasn’t fixed #BBMAs.”

Another said, “I love the city girls and I love JT more and her stylist need to respectfully go to hell for that f***ing dress because you can literally see up under it. All the silver was so beautiful but her vagina almost hanging out that’s not cute.”

Then, someone tagged the rapper directly, asking, “Why nobody told @ThegirlJT to put her kitty away,” which is when JT actually responded, “I have on black panties RELAX.”

Yeah, we know.

