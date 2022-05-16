Bossip Video

As Diddy hosted the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 15, a former fling was in the audience cheering him on.

The rapper, songwriter, and record executive took the stage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena last night to not only emcee the awards show but to executive produce. While Diddy did receive some backlash for “uncancelling” Travis Scott and Morgan Wallen ahead of the show, the audience was showing love the entire night, including one surprise guest fans are still confused about.

Despite the host’s rumored girlfriend Yung Miami also being at the Billboard Awards, his ex, Gina Huynh, was in the audience hyping him up all night long. The model took to her Instagram Stories to let everyone know she was there, posting a video of herself all dolled up along with the caption, “Baby daddy is hosting Billboards” with a heart-eye emoji.

She posted another video cheering and chanting, “Love! Love! Love!” at Diddy as he closed out the show.

Seeing anyone with an ex always raises eyebrows–especially when they’re rumored to be in another relationship–but this possible re-coupling is even more confusing given their tumultuous history.

In June 2019, Huynh sat down with disgraced Youtuber Tasha K to make some serious accusations against her then-ex-boyfriend.

“He was mentally, emotionally, and physically abusing me,” she said at the time. “He would always compare me to Cassie and tell me that I’m the bad one, she’s a good one.” During one incident, Gina claimed, “He took one of my heels and tried to throw it at me. He like mushed my face like really hard and made my nose bleed.” She also says he offered her $50,000 to have an abortion after she allegedly got pregnant in 2014.

Interestingly enough, around that same time, Gina posted a video of her smooching the mogul.

Despite the previous drama, it looks like Diddy and Gina are on good terms again–but there’s no telling if these two are actually back together or not.