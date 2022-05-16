Bossip Video

Sports Illustrated has announced its new cover stars for the 2022 Swimsuit Issue and this year, the publication is celebrating 28 powerful women from an inclusive range of backgrounds and body types.

Included in the crew are Kim Kardashian, Ciara, Maye Musk, and Yumi Nu who were honored for the 59th issue that is on newsstands on May 19 along with WNBA star Sue Bird, Australian model Duckie Thot, and TV personality Kamie Crawford.

Some of the ladies have been giving fans a sneak peek of their sexy Sports Illustrated covers before the issue hits stands on May 19, including Ciara and Kim. On Instagram, the 41-year-old reality TV star gushed about the big announcement telling fans that she had been waiting since January to spill the beans about the news.

“It’s been so hard to keep this cover a secret,” the SKIMS founder wrote, captioning a photo of herself peached up on a tree branch donning a neutral color two-piece bikini on the forthcoming issue’s cover.

“For the location, we went back to one of my favorite places in the world, the Dominican Republic! It’s such an honor and a dream to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition,” Kim added.

Cici stunned on the cover of SI rocking a snake-skinned hat and a cheetah print swimsuit that showed off her perfectly sculpted derriere.

“This Dream of mine to be on the cover of @SI_SwimSuit finally came true!” the “1,2 Step” hitmaker told fans on social media.

“Truly proud to be on the cover of such an Iconic Magazine and to join the elite list of women that have come before me! Thanks to MJ_Day and the SI team for choosing me to be your Cover Girl. I’m definitely gon be poppin and makin that thang JUMP today! It’s a celebration.”

In a statement, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit editor M.J. Day showered both of the ladies with praise for the strides they have made in social justice, music, and philanthropy.

“Kim, no stranger to the world’s judgment, continues to live proudly, authentically, and unapologetically through the noise,” he said congratulating the influencer on her massive splash in the fashion industry with her inclusive shapewear brand SKIMS along with her commitment to fighting for prison reform.

Additionally, Day paid homage to Ciara’s incredible music career and the education and empowerment work that she spearheads through her Why Not You Foundation with hubby Russell Wilson.

“Ciara has seen enormous success as a performer while simultaneously focusing on her passion for philanthropy and service,” Day added.

It looks like the ladies will be sharing a few personal excerpts in the forthcoming issue. Kim wrote a letter to her younger self while Russell penned a few sweet words about his lovely wifey.

Check out some highlights from the feature below.

An Excerpt from “A Letter To My Younger Self” By Kim Kardashian For Sports Illustrated

On ignoring criticism and what’s most important:

“It’s easy to say to just ignore the criticism, but another thing you’ll learn is that at some point it will click in your head that it’s not about you anymore. It’s about family. It’s about helping other people. For years you’ll be putting yourself out there… But you’re going to become a more private person and you’re going to come to realize that the way to get your story out there—the actual narrative, the truth—isn’t by engaging but by doing.”

On not being content

“But know this. When you get here, to May 2022, you’re not going to be content. You’re still going to be looking for that next “it…And when you find it, you’re going to do it—we’re going to do it—like we always do: to the fullest.”

CIARA, An Excerpt From A Letter By Her Husband Russell Wilson For Sports Illustrated

Russell on the power of Ciara

“That’s what my wife does. She inspires people because she connects with them. She tilts rooms when she walks into them; it really seems like all the furniture just slides her way. Maybe it’s an interaction with a fan, where she’ll suggest they take a selfie together before the fan can even ask. Or it might be a far more serious situation. I remember our first visit to Seattle Children’s Hospital, when a mother of a boy who was ill held on to her for a good five minutes without letting go. That’s the kind of woman Ciara is—a ray of light.”

Russell on Ciara being an SI Swimsuit Cover Model, “Angel” and “Powerful Woman”

“As you can probably tell, I’m incredibly proud of my wife. And now that she’s on the cover of SI Swimsuit, that’s one more thing for me to take pride in. I know it’s something she’s always wanted. And I know she’ll use the visibility that comes with being on the cover to inspire even more people—not only as a mother and the beautiful angel and the powerful woman that she is, but also as the businesswoman that she is, the fashion icon that she is.”

See more at swimsuit.si.com. The issue is on newsstands on May 19.