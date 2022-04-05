Bossip Video

Another day, another man toxically pledging allegiance to Future’s Freebandz flag.

Former Dolphins linebacker/turned podcast host Channing Crowder is stirring some eye-brow-raising discourse about Ciara and Russell Wilson’s relationship.

On the latest episode of the “The Pivot” podcast, the ex-football star claimed that Ci Ci was only married to the famous Broncos quarterback for his whopping NFL paycheck. He also called Wilson, a “square.”

“If Russell didn’t have that bread Ciara wouldn’t be with him,” Crowder continued. “Ciara, she has a good situation. You don’t leave Future and get with Russell Wilson. It’s a type. Everybody has a type… and I love him on the field but he’s f–king square,” he added before calling the loving father of three a “goofball.”

Now, Wilson does make a pretty penny with the league.

In 2019, the NFL baller reportedly signed a $140 million contract with the Seattle Seahawks for four years, which will see him play with the team for the next two seasons. Last month, the athlete was traded to the Broncos where he’ll reportedly rake in “$19 million in base salary” for 2022 and “$22 million in 2023,” according to the New York Post, although the two sides of not come to an official agreement as of yet.

Fans React To Channing Crowder’s “Square” Russell Wilson Comments

After clips from the podcast went viral, fans quickly shot down Crowder’s puzzling accusation and several people said they wanted a “cornball” man like the NFL baller.

“Black men’s public image needs to be repaired,” wrote one person on Twitter. “Because I don’t think there is another community/culture in the world where a man like Russell Wilson would be considered “lame” or “corny.”

“I find how certain men talk about Russell Wilson very bitchy and it’s giving insecurity because you know you can’t be half the man he is,” another social media goer commented.

“That man minds his business, does his job and gets paid handsomely for it, and loves his wife and all his children, including lil Future,” they added.

Ciara and Future split in August 2014, following rumors of the rapper’s infidelity, but a year later, the “1,2 Step” hitmaker found love again with Wilson. The couple jumped the broom in July 2016 and raise three children together: 19-month-old son Win Harrison, daughter Sienna Princess, 4, as well as son Future Zahir, 7, whom Ciara shares with her ex Future.

Channing Crowder Responds To Backlash

It doesn’t look like Crowder was too bothered by the backlash from Ciara and Russell stans, because the athlete-turned podcaster doubled down on his statement on Sunday, taking to Twitter to post a funny photo of Wilson laughing alongside his ex-wife, Ashton Meem, whom Crowder also mocked on the show.

Yikes!

Russell Wilson Inadvertently Responds To Crowder

Ciara hasn’t commented publically on the chit chatter, but Russell shared his thoughts on the matter, albeit in a biblical way. The football star took to Twitter on Sunday writing:

“‘But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, forbearance, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control. Against such things there is no law.’ Galatians 5:22-23 NIV.”

Congrats to Russell Wilson for being the bigger [much higher paid] “corny” man!