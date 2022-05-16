Bossip Video

Travis Scott, Megan Thee Stallion, Silk Sonic, and more shut down the Billboard Music Awards stage with their performances this year.

Last night, the 2022 Billboard Music Awards took place live from Las Vegas and Diddy was hosting, so you know he delivered an amazing show. Aside from the awards, the performances are the best part of any event, and they definitely did deliver.

Diddy opened the show with a great monologue and a promise; if anyone dared to jump on stage, they better have their affairs in order.

Play

One thing Diddy also promised was to “uncancel” the “canceled” and bring performances from Travis Scott and Morgan Wallen. Travis Scott has been out of the public eye since the Astroworld Tragedy and Morgan Wallen has been experiencing more success than ever since being recorded saying the n-word.

Play

Megan Thee Stallion blessed the stage and made her BBMA debut, performing “Plan B” and “Sweetest Pie.”

Play

You know it’s not a party without Silk Sonic, who always delivers a fun and almost-comedic performance full of energy.

Play

Latto brought the heat with her performance of “Big Energy.”

Play

To celebrate Michael Jackson’s critically acclaimed album Thriller turning 40, Maxwell sang his heart out by performing “The Lady In My Life.”