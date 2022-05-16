Did you watch?
.@DojaCat cheering for @theestallion #BBMAs win pic.twitter.com/GuupP6rmUH
— Doja Cat News (@DojaNews) May 16, 2022
Last night’s somewhat star-studded Billboard Music Awards was an enjoyable celebration of chart-topping artists with performances from Diddy (who also hosted and executive produced the show), Burna Boy, Maxwell, Megan Thee Stallion, Travis Scott, Ed Sheeran, Silk Sonic, Latto, and more.
Diddy opened the show with the Diddy-est of openers where Teyana Taylor‘s super talented daughter stole the show before it even started.
Teyana and Diddy brought Junie out and she proceeded to steal the show 😅❤️ pic.twitter.com/meUTVv5HsV
— KenBarbie™ (@itsKenBarbie) May 16, 2022
Naturally, Diddy promised to “uncancel” the “canceled” which explains why Travis Scott and Morgan Wallen performed last night despite their respective controversies. Megan Thee Stallion blessed the stage and made her BBMA debut, performing “Plan B” and “Sweetest Pie. You already know Anderson, his bouncy wig and Bruno delivered the silky grooves like only they can as Silk Sonic and Latto brought “Big Energy” in one of her best live performances to date.
In the night’s strangest saga, eccentric actress Cara Delevingne behaved erratically whenever she was next to Megan Thee Stallion, something social media can’t stop talking about.
JUMPSCARE when Cara Delevingne just suddenly popped out of the back @DojaCat #bbmas https://t.co/M5j6jrLjWY pic.twitter.com/z10kQRpE0C
— Hurts 2B Human (@hurts2be) May 16, 2022
wait pic.twitter.com/hZPeKeHgsE
— ale (@17POSITIONS) May 16, 2022
Cara Delevingne plays with Megan Thee Stallion’s dress on the #BBMAs red carpet. pic.twitter.com/yIAC3lt0Ld
— Pop Base (@PopBase) May 16, 2022
At some point, she started acting dangerously horny at major industry events and never stopped.
can we ban cara delevingne from hollywood pic.twitter.com/XIoDwucmuf
— ari (@gIockinmyari) May 16, 2022
For more than 30 years, the BBMAs have celebrated music’s greatest achievements by honoring the hottest names in music today.
Billboard Music Awards finalists and winners are based on key fan interactions with music, including album and digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay, and touring, tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including Luminate.
What was your fave moment of the Billboard Music Awards? Tell us down below and peep the funniest (and pettiest) tweets from the star-studded spectacle on the flip.
oh if i was megan i would already push that bitch out of my way
— ً (@hitdifferently) May 16, 2022
“oh if i was megan i would already push that bitch out of my way” – she was doing the absolute mooooost
Megan Thee Stallion trying to hide from Cara Delevingne:pic.twitter.com/Y5cHRTyd6i
— 🦋 (@pedroiriarte_) May 16, 2022
“Megan Thee Stallion trying to hide from Cara Delevingne:” – *HOWLS*
your chances of being watched by cara delevingne are slim but never zero pic.twitter.com/rZzs7JQXr6
— َdance fever grammy campaign (@ungodlywests) May 16, 2022
“your chances of being watched by cara delevingne are slim but never zero” – creeeepy
Cara Delevingne coming through the mirror when Megan Thee Stallion tries to hide from her in the bathroom:
pic.twitter.com/8Tv2js2odm
— Steven Turner (@StevenTphoto92) May 16, 2022
“Cara Delevingne coming through the mirror when Megan Thee Stallion tries to hide from her in the bathroom” – LOLOLOLOL
what is her issue???? pic.twitter.com/dzON5S6Aq1
— macaulay cockin (@gardenoutro) May 16, 2022
“what is her issue????” – no, seriously
She looks like “Soon As I Get Home” https://t.co/WpciFSHmXl
— k a r y. (@itsKARY_) May 16, 2022
“She looks like “Soon As I Get Home” – bruhhhh
Continue Slideshow
Doja Cat really won Top R&B Album. #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/w8cNJWATaJ
— ᴅᴏʟʟᴀʀ (@callmedollar) May 16, 2022
“Doja Cat really won Top R&B Album. #BBMAs” – yeaaa, about that…
Doja Cat has no business winning awards in the R&B categories. Argue with your shower curtain liner that you haven’t changed since last year.
— ᴅᴏʟʟᴀʀ (@callmedollar) May 16, 2022
“Doja Cat has no business winning awards in the R&B categories. Argue with your shower curtain liner that you haven’t changed since last year” – welppp
French Montana has ridden this 15 mins for 10 years.
— 👑 🥂Genghis Kellz (@KMJeezy) May 16, 2022
“French Montana has ridden this 15 mins for 10 years” – mannnnn
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.