Last night’s somewhat star-studded Billboard Music Awards was an enjoyable celebration of chart-topping artists with performances from Diddy (who also hosted and executive produced the show), Burna Boy, Maxwell, Megan Thee Stallion, Travis Scott, Ed Sheeran, Silk Sonic, Latto, and more.

Diddy opened the show with the Diddy-est of openers where Teyana Taylor‘s super talented daughter stole the show before it even started.

Teyana and Diddy brought Junie out and she proceeded to steal the show 😅❤️ pic.twitter.com/meUTVv5HsV — KenBarbie™ (@itsKenBarbie) May 16, 2022

Naturally, Diddy promised to “uncancel” the “canceled” which explains why Travis Scott and Morgan Wallen performed last night despite their respective controversies. Megan Thee Stallion blessed the stage and made her BBMA debut, performing “Plan B” and “Sweetest Pie. You already know Anderson, his bouncy wig and Bruno delivered the silky grooves like only they can as Silk Sonic and Latto brought “Big Energy” in one of her best live performances to date.

In the night’s strangest saga, eccentric actress Cara Delevingne behaved erratically whenever she was next to Megan Thee Stallion, something social media can’t stop talking about.

JUMPSCARE when Cara Delevingne just suddenly popped out of the back @DojaCat #bbmas https://t.co/M5j6jrLjWY pic.twitter.com/z10kQRpE0C — Hurts 2B Human (@hurts2be) May 16, 2022

Cara Delevingne plays with Megan Thee Stallion’s dress on the #BBMAs red carpet. pic.twitter.com/yIAC3lt0Ld — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 16, 2022

At some point, she started acting dangerously horny at major industry events and never stopped.

can we ban cara delevingne from hollywood pic.twitter.com/XIoDwucmuf — ari (@gIockinmyari) May 16, 2022

For more than 30 years, the BBMAs have celebrated music’s greatest achievements by honoring the hottest names in music today.

Billboard Music Awards finalists and winners are based on key fan interactions with music, including album and digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay, and touring, tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including Luminate.

