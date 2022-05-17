Bossip Video

The death of Mac Miller is one of the most shocking and unexpected losses that the hip-hop community has suffered in quite some time. As far as the public was concerned, Mac was on his way to stardom and probably working on a new album. Mac wasn’t necessarily a household name but his fan base was large and expanding each year. He had a very bright future ahead of him and the news of his death was devastating to a great many people, fans and peers alike.

That fatal dose of fentanyl that coursed through his system was sold to him by a 49-year-old drug dealer named Stephen Walter. Walter was selling knockoff oxycodone pills that were laced with the controversial drug that rose to public prominence after it was attributed to the death of Michael Jackson.

Drug Dealer Sentenced 17.5 Years For Selling Fatal Fentanyl Pills

Today, according to Rolling Stone, Walter was sentenced to 17.5 years in prison after a judge rejected his initial plea deal. The rejection was due mainly to the fact that even after Mac passed away, Walter continued to sell the deadly pills with no sense of remorse.

“The court has elected not to accept that plea agreement. So, sir, if you want, at this point, you can withdraw your guilty plea and go to trial,” Judge Wright said. “I may as well lay it out, okay. When you continue to engage in this activity even after your activities killed someone, I’m having a tough time not staying within the guidelines.”

Walter now joins his fellow pill pusher, 39-year-old Ryan Reavis, who was sentenced to 11 years in prison last month.

Nothing will truly ease the hearts and minds of Mac’s family, friends, nor fans, but we certainly hope they take some level of solace in the fact that the people responsible were held to account when all was said and done.

Rest in peace, Mac Miller.