Tatiana Maslany stars as Jennifer Walter in the new trailer for She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, coming to Disney Plus on August 17th.

Marvel Studios is back in full force following COVID-19 cancellations and movie delays.

Since the pandemic, we’ve had the releases of Spider-Man: No Way Home and Dr. Strange In The Multiverse of Madness. Both movies did extremely well and showed us movie theaters will be around for the foreseeable future. While Marvel and Disney continue to dominate theaters, their streaming service Disney+ is heating up and delivering content back to back.

Since the release of WandaVision, Disney+ has been the main source for Marvel content leading into theatrical releases returning. This year, Moon Knight delivered something different for fans and next up is Ms. Marvel.

This August, fans will get the long-awaited release of She-Hulk starring Tatiana Maslany.

Yesterday, we finally got a trailer for the series that gives more insight into what to expect from our newest superhero. Of course, Bruce Banner co-stars in the series and he is still his soft and anti-violent post-Endgame shell of himself. The show looks promising, but the CGI has raised a lot of questions.

Hopefully, it will be improved when it comes out on August 17th.