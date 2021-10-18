Bossip Video

Marvel Studios announces major delays to its 2022-2023 film slate, including Dr. Strange and Black Panther sequels.

Thanks to COVID-19, movie release dates have undergone change after change. Luckily, many of our favorite movies were released on streaming and we got to watch them from the comfort of our own homes.

Godzilla Vs Kong was one of the first movies to release on-demand and after the success of that film, everyone shifted to the same tactics. Marvel Studios finally released Black Widow to Disney+ at the same time as its theatrical release and the film drove its streaming numbers up, even with a steep $29.99 price point. The release also earned them a lawsuit, which cemented the fact that it would be the only Marvel movie we saw at home.

While we thought the delays were over, it seems that isn’t the case as Marvel and Disney have announced a slew of delays just days after another trailer for their competition, THE BATMAN, was released.

Disney revealed the changes in a press release. The complete list of Marvel Studios moves is below:

DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS (Disney) previously dated on 3/25/22 moves to 5/6/22

THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER (Disney) previously dated on 5/6/22 moves to 7/8/22

BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER (Disney) previously dated on 7/8/22 moves to 11/11/22

THE MARVELS (Disney) previously dated on 11/11/22 moves to 2/17/23

ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA (Disney) previously dated on 2/17/23 moves to 7/28/23

UNTITLED MARVEL (Disney) previously dated on 7/28/23 is removed from schedule

UNTITLED MARVEL (Disney) previously dated on 10/6/23 is removed from schedule

UNTITLED MARVEL (Disney) previously dated on 11/10/23 moves to 11/3/23

Besides the shock of delays is the noticeable removal of two unnamed films for 2023. Fan are guessing what those titles could be with many assuming it is a pick between Deadpool, Blade, or Fantastic 4. Hopefully, sooner rather than later, Disney and Marvel clarify what’s behind the changes and what titles we can expect in 2023.