To celebrate tickets going on sale for Dr. Strange In The Multiverse of Madness, Marvel releases a new ‘Dream’ trailer featuring the return of the Maximoff twins.

After delay after delay, we are almost to the release of the most anticipated Marvel movie of the year: Dr. Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness.

The last time we saw Dr. Strange, he was ruining the world to show off for Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Unfortunately for him, messing with time has serious consequences as previously warned by Tony Stark.

Wanda Maximoff also co-stars in the movie and even as all hell broke loose in her world of WandaVision, she gave a breath of fresh air to the Marvel storyline. She did, however, lose her two sons, which is hinted at being a major plot point in Dr. Strange 2.

An official synopsis for the film reads;

“In Marvel Studios’ “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.”

We are weeks away from the May 6th release date and tickets are officially on sale. To celebrate that, Marvel’s released a new trailer showing Wanda reuniting with her twins. The reveal has fans questioning if the moment is even real. Is that the REAL Wanda? Are those really her twins?

Guess we will have to wait and find out on May 6th.