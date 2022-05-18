Bossip Video

Lil Wayne fires back at Mark Cuban’s tweet trolling him after his disrespectful comments about his star player, Luka Dončić.

In June of 2011, Mark Cuban’s Dallas Mavericks defeated the Miami Heat at home to win the NBA Championship. Not long after, the Dallas Mavericks and the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy were walking into Club Liv. This was a time when Lil Wayne was going to be at Liv and perform every Sunday.

That same night, Mark Cuban and his Mavericks partied with Weezy, spending over $200k in a short period of time and getting Ace Of Spades for everyone. Fast forward to 2022, and things are very different between the rapper and the billionaire.

Last week, the new star of the Dallas Mavericks, Luka Dončić, had Lil Wayne’s close friend Chris Paul and his team the Phoenix Suns in basketball hell. This was supposed to be the year the Suns won it all, but Luka wasn’t having it, forcing a game 7.

Lil Wayne went straight to Twitter to call Luka a “ho,” which came back to bite him when Luka continued to shatter the Suns’ dreams beating them by over 30 points and sending them straight to Cancun and ending their season.

Mark Cuban couldn’t wait to respond to Lil Wayne’s Luka tweet with Wayne’s very own lyrics. Cuban kept it classy in his response, but that didn’t matter once Weezy caught wind of the tweet.

Wayne’s close friend Skip Bayless broke the news that Weezy wasn’t happy about Cuban’s tweet, saying he was furious. The rapper took his frustrations to social media and threatened to smack Mark Cuban before saying he would urinate in his mouth. Of course, he deleted the tweet, but you can read it for yourself below.