After the Sun’s blowout loss in game 7 to the Dallas Mavericks, Patrick Beverly took his trolling from Twitter to ESPN to slander Chris Paul all over television.
Patrick Beverly has always been the most frustrating opponent for most players (and fans) in the NBA. He doesn’t let up, he gets under your skin and he is always trash talking.
Throughout 2020, we saw his trash-talking reach new heights when he clowned Trail Blazers player Dame Lillard for getting eliminated by making jokes about his team heading to Cancun.
Lmaoooooooo dame Cancun on 3 😂😂😂😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/fmX14t21K5
The Cancun jokes backfired on Bev as he was sent home shortly after, ending his Cancun clowning quickly. Now, Patrick Beverly’s latest nemesis seems to be none other than Chris Paul aka CP3 who he previously shoved.
Patrick Beverley has received a one-game suspension without pay for shoving Chris Paul in Game 6.
Beverley will miss the first game of the 2021-22 season he's available to play in.
(via @SportsCenter) pic.twitter.com/TXIICbSXBd
Patrick Beverly Blasts Chris Paul
Paul and the Phoenix Suns have been on the rise in a quest for NBA gold. Season after season they have improved and were picked by many as most likely to win it all this year.
Yal stay locked in, let’s see who pulls the fake hurt move down a dub
The Dallas Mavericks had other plans and sent them home in a 30-plus point blowout game last week which was the worst finals loss in history. Social Media erupted with elite slander for CP3 and Patrick Beverly lead the way before the fourth quarter even started.
What u mean deserve why does he deserves it more?? https://t.co/Y0t0Sxbabu
The very next day, Pat Bev was up bright and early on ESPN with some extreme hating on CP3. The slander was so much it felt like there was never a commercial break. To make matters worse, he appeared on ESPN’s full slate of shows and essentially slandered CP3 throughout a full daytime television slot.
Pat Bev is pumping out so many bonkers takes that First Take won’t even go to commercial they’re just gonna refund all the sponsors.
Patrick Beverly had so many insane things to say online that we could be here all day. To avoid that, we will just reflect on some of the wildest ones. One of them is his comparison of CP3 to a traffic cone.
Pat Bev calling Chris Paul a traffic cone is spicy as hell pic.twitter.com/hZDsfq5GoJ
Patrick Beverly even gave his opinion on guarding Chris Paul, claiming the night before playing he can have wine, go out, and enjoy the city. However, if he has to play Steph Curry the next night, he’s in bed early trying to get locked in for the upcoming task
Click the jump to see reactions to Pat Beverly’s ESPN comments.
Of course, the backlash to Patrick Beverly slandering Chris Paul on live TV happened online, but it started on television first.
Matt Barnes was first to call out Pat Bev during his own show and couldn’t believe the disrespect and the fact that people allowed it.
“There’s a thin line between being critical and disrespecting. And I feel like what Pat Beverley did today to Chris Paul, was completely disrespectful and out of line,” said the former NBA player.
.@Matt_Barnes22 was not a fan of Patrick Beverley's criticism of Chris Paul:
"There's a thin line between being critical and disrespecting. And I feel like what Pat Beverley did today to Chris Paul, was completely disrespectful and out of the line." pic.twitter.com/3q2xmJLrB8
Matt Barnes was one of many people responding to the wild day of Patrick Beverly and ESPN coverage, but Twitter had a field day on its own. You can see some of the funniest takes below.
Pat Bev on espn pic.twitter.com/qUJaAAniuT
How Pat Bev pulled up to ESPN to hate on CP3 pic.twitter.com/e7DPile0V6
"Chris Paul isn't clutch" pic.twitter.com/sgoc63idMu
Pat Bev telling his grandkids that CP3 wasn’t shit pic.twitter.com/MlPyooYHKg
We all shit talked Chris Paul then we heard Pat Bev trynna talk and hit him with the “I know you ain’t talking” LMFAO
can't imagine having someone put my biggest hater on national television less than twelve hours after my downfall https://t.co/28CWsiK8yo
Yesterdays blowout gave us all so much togetherness. Slandering CP3. Slandering Booker for the clip 3 years about doubles in open gyms, laughing with Pat Bev (for like 5 minutes) and now slandering Pat Bev together. And it’s only lunch time on the west coast. Heartwarming
