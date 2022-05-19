Bossip Video

Breakup rumors start flying after Offset and Cardi B unfollowed Quavo and Takeoff on Instagram ahead of the alleged debut of their new duo without Offset.

In the modern-day, there is no sign of beef or conflict bigger than unfollowing someone on social media. Thankfully for all of us, fans keep up with these things and notice when celebs remove all signs of other celebs from their social media.

Yesterday, Twitter noticed that Offset was no longer following his Migos cohorts Quavo and Takeoff. Eagle-eyed fans also noticed that Offset’s wife Cardi B unfollowed Quavo and Takeoff as well.

The unfollowing comes right as Quavo announced new music with only Takeoff, sparking rumors that the Migos are officially done as a trio.

Quavo And Takeoff Allegedly Forming New Group Unc & Phew

Rumors are floating around that Quavo is forming a new group with Takeoff called “Unc & Phew,” referencing their relationship as uncle and nephew. Quavo is Takeoff’s blood uncle and they’re dropping a collaboration called “Hotel Lobby” on Friday.

The Migos are a real-life family, so the name makes sense, but seeing Offset unfollowing them is still upsetting if you’ve been a fan of the group for years.

The last studio album from hip-hop’s favorite trio came not even a year ago. We all assumed they would do another round of solo projects, which they all seem to agree they don’t mind, but doing music without one member raises some eyebrows. Hopefully, since they’re actually they can work this out in due time.