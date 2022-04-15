Mr. and Mrs. Cephus are happily covering ESSENCE magazine in an elegant fashion. Fresh off sharing the first photos of their baby boy Wave Set Cephus, Cardi B, and Offset’s cover for the publication was revealed.

The May/June 2022 Anniversary issue features not only their 7-month-old and their daughter Kulture, 3, but it also features Kulture and Waves’s siblings; daughter Kalea, 6, and sons Kody, 6, and Jordan, 11, from Offset’s previous relationships.

Reports ESSENCE:

It was Cardi who asked on a Zoom call whether she could talk to our editorial and creative team, woman to woman, about the possibility of including her stepchildren in our photo shoot. While she doesn’t want to disturb the relationships she has with the other mothers of Offset’s children, more than anything, she doesn’t want any of his kids to feel left out. “After we got married, that’s when I first met his kids,” Cardi told ESSENCE’s Brande Victorian about her beautifully blended family. “I always wanted them to love me, and they really do. They tell me that. I feel it, and I hope that we always have a great relationship.”

Such a thoughtful stepmom!

In addition to speaking about having a loving relationship with her stepkids, Cardi alongside her hubby scoffed at the idea that their children are half-siblings.

Both of the rappers grew up in blended families and according to Offset, he’s grateful that Cardi is a loving mom to all of his offspring, no questions asked.

Cardi and Offset knew about the realities of blending families long before they had to navigate those waters themselves. “I have two brothers, and we have three different dads,” Offset says to ESSENCE. “I never heard of a half-brother—those are my brothers.” While Cardi and her sister Hennessy have the same mother and father, she has an additional six siblings from her father’s previous relationship. That family dynamic shaped Cardi’s desire for all of Offset’s kids to forge a close bond. The graciousness of that attitude isn’t lost on the father of five. “It’s a blessing to be able to have them all together, and to have a wife who’s open and treats them as if they’re her kids,” he says. “It could be an issue, but I don’t have to go through that, and that’s beautiful.

Additionally, Cardi also dished to ESSENCE about how Offset supports her…

“When I had my baby, I felt like things were going to be alright, because I know the type of man that he is with his kids. It’s hard for me to explain, but I see how much he loves his kids and how passionate he is about his kids, and I love that.”

and Offset offered this tidbit on how they stay motivated.

“It might sound weird, but we don’t always put love first—because sometimes you can put love before work and mess up your career, because you’re not focused. Love is important, but if you’ve got that foundation, we should respect each other and what we have going on. I had never experienced a woman that was working like me and doing what I’m doing. It turns me on. She does her own thing. She likes the hustle, so that ain’t never getting in between our love.”

Additional topics covered include what makes Cardi and Offset’s marriage work, the trials they faced together and the longevity they foresee in the entertainment business.

ESSENCE’s May/June issue hits newsstands April 26. For more on this month’s issue, visit ESSENCE.com