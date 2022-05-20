'Love & Marriage: DC' Clip Exposes Jamie's Rumored Infidelity

‘Love & Marriage: DC’ is getting SPICY quickly!

It’s Friday and the weekend is officially HERE which means that OWN is warming up for its spectacular slate of relationship-related reality shows! We already told you about our chat with Monique Samuels and her desire to showcase a little something different with the brand new Carlos King produced series ‘Love & Marriage: DC’ but we’re definitely curious about how comfortable the couples were with Saturday night’s episode because BAYBEEEE when we tell you the dirt was dug up! Whew. But we’re not going to keep you in any further suspense, we’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip.

In the clip, we find out why Erana and Jamie have been secretive about their past marriage issues when Erana decides to finally come clean about past infidelity at the Vegan dinner! Check it out below:

Play

Oooh, we don’t know y’all. Did Jamie seem more guilty when he started talking about wanting his wife to keep quiet?

“These are our battles we’ve already experienced them and they’re dead,” Jamie said in the clip. “I was like zip it.”

Not zip it! But Erana gave him an out by blaming it on his work in party promotion, saying, “These women out here are terrible, they’re aggressive and they don’t give a damn about anything.”

Do you think she’s right to an extent?

Our favorite part of the clip has to be when Ashley makes a great point about accountability and how people need to admit they messed up and not blame outside circumstances, ala: “my job made me slip into somebody else’s vagina.”

We love that she pointed out that, unless your job is in making adult films, your job didn’t make you do that!

What To Expect From ‘Love & Marriage: DC’ Episode 102

Here’s a little more about the episode:

The Samuels throw a Vegan dinner and their marriage issues come out in front of everyone as they fight at the table. Erana opens up to dinner guests about her journey with Jamie, his lifestyle, and his perceived cheating. Despite Ashley asking Quick for family time, he agrees to do a big event. Chris meets up with Winter’s ex but when Winter finds out she lets everyone know the real. Ashley and Quick make fun of Winter for having not seeing the red flags when she claims to be a relationship expert

LOVE AND MARRIAGE: D.C. Episode 102 ‘Coldest Winter Ever’ airs Saturday, May 21st at 9/8 c on OWN

Will you be watching?