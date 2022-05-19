Bossip Video

Rihanna is officially a mom!

TMZ reports that the Fenty beauty billionaire welcomed a baby boy with her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky. Details on the child are still forthcoming, but the outlet reports that the couple’s son was born on May 13 in Los Angeles. So far his name is unknown.

The news comes after Rihanna and the rapper had a “rave-themed” baby shower and after Rih dished on their love story with Vogue. Rih admitted it was difficult for the rapper to get out of the friend zone.

“People don’t get out of the friend zone very easily with me and I certainly took a while to get over how much I know him and how much he knows me, because we also know how much trouble we can land each other in,” she told the mag.

As for how they decided to have a child together…they didn’t. At least, not explicitly, Rih told Vogue. While there wasn’t any planning that went into having her first child, the Fenty founder admits the pair weren’t planning against it.

“I wouldn’t say planning. But certainly not planning against it,” she revealed. “I don’t know when I ovulate or any of that type of s**t. We just had fun. And then it was just there on the test. I didn’t waste any time. I called him inside and showed him. Then I was in the doctor’s office the next morning and our journey began.”

This story is still developing—but as you can imagine Rih’s Navy is in a tizzy.

Congrats Rih and Rocky!