Carlos King Talks Quitting RHOA And Launching 'Love & Marriage'

Carlos King is the undisputed KING when it comes to reality TV…

We chatted with the producer of ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ and ‘Love & Marriage: DC’ about the new and established OWN shows as well as his journey stepping in front of the camera for his new late night series ‘The Nightcap With Carlos King.’

Check out the interview below:

Carlos King Will Star On His OWN Late Night Show

What was it like stepping from behind the camera into the spotlight:

It is so fun, I must admit, I had many years, hosting reunion shows. I hosted last year’s LAMH reunion to rave reviews. I try not to read the comments but a lot of people received me hosting the reunion so my late-night show ‘The Nightcap With Carlos King’ is an extension of what you see if you follow me on social media in addition to what you saw when I was hosting the LAMH reunion. It’s fun, I’m direct, I’m asking the questions the audience want to know, it’s shady, it’s fun, it’s juicy, you’re getting exclusive content and the beauty about this series is, it’s a party. We’re having fun. We have a DJ, we’re sipping tea and we’re spilling tea and we’re playing games. It is a 30-minute pre-game to the party and I love it so much.

What would you say to people who feel reality TV is too negative?

I think we live in a negative world. I think that’s the reality of life. If you watch the news at 5’o’clock, 8’o’clock or midnight, there’s always something negative. I don’t focus on the naysayers. There’s one thing I always tell people. If you and I look into our lives, we can count on several hands how many dramatic things have happened in our world. It’s 2022. It’s not something where I create drama out of thin air, or I only focus on the negative. I think the reason why people have truly responded to ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ is you get to see these entrepreneurs and business people go to work every day and see the outcome of their success. To see Melody Holt have two number-one singles that have charted on iTunes. To see Marsau create a cigar bar lounge where he is franchising that into other cities and that’s a multi-million dollar business, so when you see that and you also see the mess that they have to endure in their marriages and friendships, it balances out. That to me is my personal brand and making sure that everything feels balanced. There are positives and negatives in the real world and my shows reflect the real world.

Carlos King Quit ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Because The Cast Got Too Comfortable

Have you ever had one of those days that made you want to quit?

That was on the ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ and that’s why I left. Listen, I think I’ve spoken about this. My last season of producing the ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ was season 9. I felt that I did everything that I could in my power to make that show great, in terms of challenging those women to be real. I went on record saying that some of them got comfortable in having the #1 show on Bravo at that time. I believe that when you show up to work you put your best foot forward. You put 100% into the work and I left that season feeling frustrated. I just felt that the cast was comfortable. That’s when I moved to Los Angeles and two years later ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville” was created on the air. That was nothing but God’s blessing and permission to say, ‘Go out there and create your own franchise!’ And I did just that. The fact that we have ‘Love and Marriage: DC’ coming Saturdays at 9’o’clock after an all-new episode of ‘Love & Marriage Huntsville,’ and we have Monique Samuels from ‘Potomac’ Housewives starring in this franchise and then my late-night show, ‘The Nightcap’ comes on after that so it is a Carlos King night honey! It’s gonna be funny, shady, from 8’o’clock until 10:30.

You heard the man! Tune in to OWN Saturday nights at 8pm EST for brand new episodes of ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville,’ ‘Love & Marriage: DC’ and ‘The Nightcap With Carlos King!’