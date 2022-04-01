Bossip Video

BOSSIP’s #RealityRecap was given the royal treatment this week!

On the latest episode of BOSSIP’s Instagram Live show, super producer/ Kingdom Reign Entertainment founder Carlos King dished to Managing Editor Dani Canada about his new podcast “REALITY WITH THE KING” and his history of creating and producing entertaining content for networks, streaming services, and digital platforms.

Included in King’s collection is of course “Love & Marriage Huntsville,” “BET Presents #TheEncore“, “Belle Collective” and the highly-anticipated “Love & Marriage D.C.” anchored by Monique and Chris Samuels.

During BOSSIP’s #RealityRecap, Carlos told fans of the couple that they can expect to see a “whole new side” of them when the show premieres on May 14th at 9 p.m. on OWN.

That’s not all however, Carlos also told BOSSIP about “unofficial producers” that appear on reality TV.

According to the guru, there’s always someone on a show driving the drama and on season 4 of “Love & Marriage Huntsville,” it’s none other than Marsau Scott.

As previously reported Marsau shattered social media when he posted a picture of a highly controversial “ATL guys trip” that included his brother Maurice, himself, and a [serial cheating] Martell Holt.

“This season it’s Marsau,” said Carlos on BOSSIP’s #RealityRecap. “Because Marsau posted that picture of his brother on the ATL boys trip, I would say on this current season of “Love & Marriage Huntsville”, I would say Marsau is the unofficial producer of this season.”

Carlos also gave fans an update on a possible second season of “Belle Collective”, shared his thoughts on the #RHOA season 14 trailer, and revealed whether or not he would dive in to stop THAT drama on “Porsha’s Family Matters.”

Check out Carlos King on BOSSIP’s #RealityRecap below.

Carlos King’s “REALITY WITH THE KING” – Premieres April 6, 2022. Listen to the trailer HERE.