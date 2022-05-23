Bossip Video

Let’s be real clear from the jump. We don’t believe her, she’s needs more people. Mistake deez nuts.

Michigan Teacher Assigned Racist Work Comparing Obama To Ape

According to a report in the NYPost, a teacher at Roeper School for “the gifted” in Bloomfield, Michigan has been put on administrative leave after assigning her students an insanely racist worksheet.

The assignment was to challenge students to identify types of primates from a gallery of photographs, “somehow”, a photo of AmeriKKKa’s 44th POTUS magically made its way into the mix. Can’t imagine a single way something like that could have happened. Hmmm…

Once news of the worksheet spread, Roeper actually had to cancel all classes on Thursday because people were ready to come up there and whoop some administrative asses. The school released a statement acknowledging the situation and updated the public on what type of disciplinary action had been taken.

“The choice to use this piece of curriculum was completely inconsistent with our School’s philosophy and mission and we sincerely apologize for its use and the harm it has caused,” the school continued. “While the teacher has taken responsibility and admits the mistake of not properly vetting the resource, we know that is not enough and she has been placed on administrative leave until further notice.”

Roeper is said to be one of the most long-standing private schools of its class in the United States and says they pride themselves on having a diverse student body and staff. Clearly, ol’ girl, who has yet-to-be identified publicly, didn’t get the message. Maybe it went to her spam box…