Rihanna is quickly adjusting to her new life as a mother, soaking up all the time she can with her little one.
It’s been almost two weeks since the Fenty founder and her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, welcomed their first child together, a baby boy. Now, the happy couple are relaxing at their Los Angeles home and taking things slowly.
“Being a new parent is of course an adjustment, but they are doing great. Their baby boy is healthy and Rihanna is just in awe of him,” a source close to the couple told PEOPLE. “She really was so excited to be pregnant. She loved it. Meeting her son was of course extremely special too.”
The source went on to say, “Rihanna barely leaves his side. She is a fantastic mom. She wanted to give birth in L.A. since she has a big house with a yard. She enjoys sitting outside with her baby.”
The makeup mogul first revealed that she was expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky back in January, posing for maternity photos in the streets of New York City. Over the course of the following months, she attended event after event with her growing bump, proving she was one of the most stylish moms-to-be ever.
Now that the maternity looks are over, we’re just waiting on a name announcement and photo reveal for the little one. But, knowing how private Rih is, it might be a while.
