Rihanna is quickly adjusting to her new life as a mother, soaking up all the time she can with her little one.

It’s been almost two weeks since the Fenty founder and her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, welcomed their first child together, a baby boy. Now, the happy couple are relaxing at their Los Angeles home and taking things slowly.

“Being a new parent is of course an adjustment, but they are doing great. Their baby boy is healthy and Rihanna is just in awe of him,” a source close to the couple told PEOPLE. “She really was so excited to be pregnant. She loved it. Meeting her son was of course extremely special too.”

A Ready-To-Pop Rihanna Shows Off Her Bare Baby Bump While Sharing Luxurious ‘Self Care’ Routine The source went on to say, “Rihanna barely leaves his side. She is a fantastic mom. She wanted to give birth in L.A. since she has a big house with a yard. She enjoys sitting outside with her baby.”