Cannes Film Festival is in full swing and the stars are out in France promoting their latest films.

One budding Marvel Cinematic Universe movie star, Letitia Wright, who is currently promoting her latest film “The Silent Twins,” spoke with Variety Magazine about Black Panther 2 controversy, Chadwick Boseman, and hinted at her lack of regret for spreading anti-vax idealism.

Someone’s favorite supporting actress, Letitia Wright of Black Panther fame, discussed the upcoming Black Panther installment where she steps up into the lead after the tragic and untimely passing of the movie’s original mega-star Chadwick Boseman in August of 2020 at the age of 43. The much-awaited sequel to the most impactful of the Marvel movies is due to hit theaters in November of 2022.

Letitia Wright Addresses Being A Controversial Figure

Letitia was in the news at the top of the pandemic after rumors circulated that she was all up in Wakanda preaching to her fellow actors and production crew about the importance of NOT being vaccinated. Obviously, her rhetoric ruffled some feathers and landed little sister in the news as an aggressive anti-vaxxer.

At the time, Wright just couldn’t leave well enough alone and even posted an anti-vax video from a YouTuber who is also known for his disbelief of climate change and transphobia to her since-deleted Twitter account, along with a tweet that stated: “if you don’t conform to popular opinions. but ask questions and think for yourself….you get canceled,” with a laughing face emoji.

While Wright took a moment from promoting her new film to speak with Variety in France, she successfully avoided directly addressing the anti-vax rumors. While she didn’t speak specifically about the headlines, she managed to let the world know that she is standing by her skepticism. She also seems to be feeling pretty proud of the way she handled her avoidable covid vaccine chaos. When asked by interviewers at the Kerning’s Women in Motion dinner what she’d learned from being at the center of controversy, Letitia responded, saying:

“I’ve learned that in life you just have to keep going strong with what you believe in, in terms of your desire to impact the world with your art, and that’s exactly what I am doing and I’m so proud of myself and the movie that’s coming out this year. I’m so proud of it.”

Letitia Wright Teases Upcoming Black Panther Sequel

Sticking to the latest from Wakanda Forever, the rumored Anti-vactress spilled a little tea on what fans can expect from the upcoming film as it pertains to honoring its fallen star.

“It’s jam-packed with exciting stuff,” she stated. “We honored him by committing ourselves to the story that he started, the legacy that he started with his franchise, and we committed every day to working hard no matter what circumstances we faced. We faced a lot of difficult situations, but we came together as a team and poured everything into this movie, so I’m excited for you to see it.”

Those difficult situations no doubt included her anti-vax media fiasco and some physical injuries she suffered on the set in the later part of 2021. The Guyanese actress reportedly received a pretty serious concussion and shoulder fracture while performing stunts. She has since fully recovered.

This year the Cannes Film Festival has no vaccine mandates or Covid protocol so Sister Shuri shouldn’t be making any more headlines outside of her amazing acting abilities. Let’s hope she stays focused on the work and chooses silence like her latest character, at least until November, so that we can enjoy Wakanda Forever without any extra nonsense.